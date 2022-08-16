Stock Futures Are Flat After Dow Notches Five-Day Win Streak

Stock futures were little changed Tuesday evening after two of the country's big box chains, Walmart and Home Depot, pushed the Dow and S&P 500 higher and set the stage for more retail earnings this week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.04% and 0.07%, respectively.

In regular trading, the Dow ended the day up 239 points, or 0.7% and the S&P added 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2%.

Retailers led the market higher thanks in large part to strong quarterly results from both Walmart and Home Depot, which were the biggest gainers in the 30-stock Dow, and pulled others such as Target, Best Buy and Bath & Body Works up with them.

The Dow notched its fifth straight day of gains. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is going for its fifth up week in a row as investors continue to gauge how much strength this rally has. The broad market index is now up 18% from its June lows.

"This market has been so resilient," Brynn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "As we're coming to a close on earnings, earnings are going to beat by a median of about 7%."

Giving her "a great deal of pause" in this market is the Federal Reserve and its plans to continue raising rates and shrink the size of its balance sheet. "Earnings have still been strong, but…the Fed balance sheet hasn't budged," she said.

Gabriela Santos, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, agreed investors need to be on alert for more volatility on the way.

"Real yields are set to increase further in the fall, which could pressure growth stocks once again," she said. "[With] the macro story that's recently taken hold and led to some more broad-based gains in the market – it's way too early to be having any kind of conviction that we truly know the shape of inflation going into the fall or next year, or that we know how the Fed will react to that inflation."

Retail sales data to be released early Wednesday

As investors digest earnings, they're also looking to U.S. retail sales data for the month of July for clues on how consumers are managing the impact of rising inflation and high gasoline prices.

Economists expect the report to show consumers increased spending just 0.1% in the month, according to Dow Jones. The release is scheduled for 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Retail sales rose 1% in June, with gasoline stations, online sales, and bars and restaurants being some of the biggest contributors.

— Tanaya Macheel

Target and Lowe’s earnings on deck

Retail giants Target and Lowe's will report their quarterly results before the bell Wednesday.

Last quarter, Target said high cost and inventory troubles hit profits, and Lowe's reported a sales decline, as cool spring temperatures dented demand for outdoor products.

— Tanaya Macheel

The S&P 500’s best earnings season rally since 2009

Bespoke Investment Group's Paul Hickey said the S&P 500 is seeing its best earnings season rally since 2009.

"Analyst sentiment had become extremely negative heading into this reporting period, [with] the pace of negative revisions outnumbering positive revisions by levels you don't see too often," he said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "The bar was set very low, and we rallied about 10% this earnings season. The best earnings season going back to 2008 was the second-quarter reporting period of 2009."

Typically with a rally of 5% during earnings season, the question becomes whether or not investors have borrowed from the future, but historically, that's not necessarily the case, he added.

"Instead of borrowing from the future, we're getting payback from, say, the loan we gave in June coming into earnings season, when the market just vomited concerns that this was going to be an earnings disaster and when we sort of reached peak fed panic over inflation."

— Tanaya Macheel