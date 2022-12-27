Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Look to New Year

Stock futures are near flat Tuesday evening as traders look to the end of a losing year and prepare for 2023.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 11 points, trading near flat. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also both near flat.

Tuesday kicked off the start of a holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow rose 37.63 points, or 0.11%, to close at 33,241.56. The S&P 500 fell 0.40%.

The Nasdaq Composite shed nearly 1.4%, driven down by an 11% drop in Tesla stock after The Wall Street Journal reported that the electric vehicle maker would continue a weeklong production pause at a Shanghai facility. Tuesday marked the seventh straight day of losses for the stock.

It comes at the end of a tumultuous year for the electric-vehicle maker as owner Elon Musk executed a chaotic purchase of Twitter. Tesla's share value is down 69% this year.

"A year ago, Musk was a hero and there was panic buying to the upside," said Eric Jackson, founder of EMJ Capital, on "Closing Bell: Overtime." "Right now ... it's panic selling."

With three trading days left in 2022, the stock market is on track for its worst year since 2008. The Nasdaq has performed the worst of the three indexes, losing 33.8% this year as investors rotated out of growth stocks amid rising recession fears. The Dow and S&P 500 are on track to lose 8.5% and 19.7%, respectively.

Investors will look for insights into the state of the economy in manufacturing data from the Richmond Federal Reserve and pending home sales coming Wednesday morning. Market participants will be looking for numbers that can signal the economy is cooling, which they hope could indicate to the Fed that interest rate hikes can continue slowing.

Platinum on pace for best quarter since 2009

Platinum is on track for its best quarter since 2009 — and stocks associated with the metal are also posting strong performances.

The metal is trading up nearly 19.86% compared with the start of the quarter. That's the best performance platinum has seen since the first quarter of 2009, when it gained 19.89%.

If platinum surpasses that quarter, it will be the best quarter since the first in 2008. In that period, it gained 33.96%.

Stocks associated with platinum are rising in turn. During this quarter, Impala Platinum added 31.7%. Anglo American Platinum and Sibanye Stillwater followed, gaining 21% and 17.6%, respectively, in the same period.

The Platinum Investment Council attributed some of the price increase to physical stocks of the metal being imported into China, which has decreased supply elsewhere.

— Alex Harring, Gina Francolla

Tesla continues sliding after hours

Tesla continued falling in post-bell trading, losing 1.4%.

The move follows a Wall Street Journal report showing production at a Shanghai facility would remain paused as Covid spread among its Chinese workforce.

The stock lost 11% in Tuesday trading, marking the seventh straight day of declines. Tesla is on track for its worst month, quarter and year on record.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures open flat

The three major future indexes opened near flat as after-hour trading kicked off.

Futures connected to the Dow opened up just 9 points, trading near flat. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also both opened near flat.

— Alex Harring