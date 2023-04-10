Stock Futures Rise Monday as March Inflation Reports Loom Ahead: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures rose slightly on Monday evening as investors look toward the release of economic data later this week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked higher by 55 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

The Dow added 101.23 points, or 0.3%, during Monday's regular trading session. The S&P 500 inched up 0.1%, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.03%.

Investors seemed to be preparing for the March readings of the consumer price index, due Wednesday, and the producer price index, out Thursday. Both inflation metrics could give further insight into how the Federal Reserve might proceed on its rate-hiking campaign.

"The market is saying that peak tightening is behind us, and now the data has to confirm that that's the direction that we're heading in. And that can't be determined until we get those data points start coming in in real time. But I think that's what the market is waiting on," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments.

Further, Wall Street is heading toward another season of earnings announcements, with several major U.S. banks scheduled to release their earnings reports for the first time since the series of bank crises in March.

"I think this earnings season will be interesting, especially with big financial institutions and how they are looking at current threats, given [not only] the failures that we had last month, but also lending standards that were already tightening beforehand," Buchanan added.

"I think it will give a window into [whether] they would make any adjustments in an environment that seems, at least on the surface, a lot less optimistic than where we were three months ago."

In other economic releases, the National Federation of Independent Business will be issuing the latest results of its small business index before the market opens.

Stay tuned for appearances from a few regional Federal Reserve presidents Tuesday: Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be speaking.

Crypto check: Bitcoin surpasses $30,000 mark

Cryptocurrencies rose on Asia's Tuesday morning, with Bitcoin gaining by more than 7% in the past 24 hours to $30,190 according to Coin Metrics.

Bitcoin maintained the highest levels it's seen since June last year, when it last surpassed $30,000.

Ether also gained more than 3.78% to $1,923.59, hovering around below $2,000 level as well.

— Jihye Lee

South Korea holds rates a second time at 3.5%

The Bank of Korea held its interest rates steady at 3.5%, in line with expectations.

The Korean won slightly strengthened immediately after the move to 1319.68 against the U.S. dollar.

South Korea joins the likes of Australia and India in pausing its tightening cycle amid a global inflationary environment as the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen to maintain its hawkish stance.

— Jihye Lee

Chip stocks are 'vulnerable' after rallying 30% to start the year, BTIG's Krinsky says

Semiconductor stocks are "vulnerable" to a downturn after rallying more than 30% in the first quarter, BTIG technical analyst Jonathan Krinsky wrote in a note to clients April 10.

Krinsky said that two weeks ago, in late March, he thought that "the clock was ticking for technology broadly, and that tech stocks would ultimately 'catch-down' to many other parts of the market, which would be a negative for the [S&P 500]. We think we are starting to see the negative divergences find their way into tech stocks, including semiconductors," he wrote.

"In both absolute and relative terms, semis look vulnerable after a potential false breakout above resistance, [and] a potential uptrend break," the BTIG report said.

All of which bodes poorly for the Nasdaq Composite. In 2022, BTIG said the Nasdaq-100 Index dropped 2.5% or more on 29 occasions — which hasn't happened once in 2023. "[D]ownside volatility for the Nasdaq is likely to reassert itself over the coming weeks," Krinsky wrote.

— Scott Schnipper

U.S. natural gas futures record best day since March 3

U.S. natural gas futures rose 8.01% on Monday, recording its best day since March 3. Front-month gas futures settled at $2.172.

Gas stocks kicked off the week on a higher note. The First Trust Natural Gas ETF, led by Pioneer Natural Resources, Comstock, Matador and EQT, gained 1.9% during Monday's trading session. Comstock gained 6.5% and Pioneer added 5.8%, while Matador and EQT each rose more than 3%.

So far this year, however, natural gas is down 51.46%.

— Pia Singh, Gina Francolla

Stock futures open flat

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Monday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 20 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.06% and 0.04%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim