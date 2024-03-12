Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 closes at new record high: Live updates

Stock futures were calm on Wednesday morning after Wall Street saw the S&P 500 close at a fresh high.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 12 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also within 0.1% of the flat line.

The move in futures comes after a rally for stocks on Tuesday that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each gain more than 1%.

The rise for equities came despite a consumer price index that showed inflation was mildly higher than expected in February, further clouding the outlook for when the Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates. Notably, stocks jumped even as bond yields moved higher.

"We don't think it is going to be the Fed that kills this economic cycle. Ultimately what determines the end of this expansion is going to be based on whether we have some kind of shock … Otherwise, you can be in what we would consider late cycle for a considerable amount of time," Gabriela Santos, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on "Closing Bell."

The bull market for stocks has shown signs of broadening out in recent weeks, but chipmaker Nvidia still remains a key bellwether. Shares of Nvidia rose more than 7% on Tuesday, erasing nearly all of their losses from the prior two sessions and bringing the year to date gain to about 86%.

Earnings season is winding down, with Dollar Tree expected to report on Wednesday morning. Homebuilder Lennar is slated to post results after the close.

Shares of Japan's Canon Electronics plunge after Space One rocket explodes

Canon Electronics shares fell as much as 12.7% after Tokyo-based Space One's rocket exploded just moments into its inaugural launch.

Cannon is part of a group of companies that founded Space One in 2018.

The solid-fueled Kairos rocket exploded within seconds of lifting off at 11:01 a.m. Japan time, Reuters reported. A successful mission would have made Space One the first Japanese company to put a satellite in orbit.

IHI Aerospace, construction firm Shimizu and government-owned Development Bank of Japan are the other companies that helped set up Space One. Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Financial Group, two of Japan's biggest banks, also own minority stakes in Space One.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

South Korea's unemployment rate at 2.6% in February

South Korea's unemployment rate came in at a seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6% year over year in February, according to official data.

The reading was slightly lower than January's unemployment rate at 3%. It was also the lowest since October 2023.

Stocks in South Korea were slightly higher, with the Kospi up 0.5%.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

India's inflation slows marginally in February, but tops estimates

India's inflation in February inched down to 5.09% from 5.10% in January.

However, this figure was higher than the 5.02% expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Data from India's National Statistical Office revealed that food and beverages led price growth in February, recording an inflation rate of 7.76%.

— Lim Hui Jie

State of the S&P 500 sectors with the index at record highs

The S&P 500 posted its 17th record close of the year on Tuesday. Here's how the market looked under the surface:

Seven of 11 sectors were positive on Tuesday

Tech was the best performing sector, gaining 2.5%

Utilities was the worst sector, falling nearly 1%.

All sectors are within 10% of their 52-week highs.

All sectors are currently above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes

Futures open little changed

Futures for the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq 100 were all within 0.1% of the flat line when trading reopened at 6 p.m.

— Jesse Pound

Coinbase falls after announcing debt offering

Shares of Coinbase fell more than 2% in extended trading after after the crypto exchange announced a $1 billion convertible note offering.

Coinbase said in the release that it will use the proceeds to pay off its outstanding debt or for general corporate purposes.

Coinbase stock has surged this year with bitcoin reaching record highs. Shares of the company are up more than 40% year to date.

— Jesse Pound