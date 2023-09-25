Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500, Nasdaq end four-day string of losses: Live updates

Stock futures hovered near the flat line Monday evening.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 25 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.05%, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.06%.

Stocks largely whipsawed during regular trading hours, with all three major indexes ending the day with modest gains. The S&P 500 added 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.45%. The 30-stock Dow inched higher by 0.13%. All three of the indexes snapped four-day losing streaks.

Nevertheless, stocks are on pace to end September lower, a month that is already known as being historically weak for equities. Last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting also provided investors with guidance that forecast higher-for-longer interest rates and fewer cuts in 2024 than previously expected.

Investors will also look for progress in Washington as lawmakers hope to avert a government shutdown that could take place as early as Oct. 1 if Congress doesn't agree on a spending bill.

Upcoming seasonal market tumult could present a window for investors. Though October is known as the "jinx month" because of the 1929 and 1987 crashes, it also has a reputation as a "bear killer," according to the "Stock Trader's Almanac."

"While October tends to be among the more volatile months of the year, it's also the month where we usually see great buying opportunities, because it's just before November and December, which are seasonally strong periods of the year for the markets," said Mary Ann Bartels, chief investment strategist at Sanctuary Wealth.

On the economic data front, investors will keep an eye out Tuesday for August's final building permits report before the bell, as well as new home sales data for last month later that morning. The Conference Board's consumer confidence report for September is also due.

RV maker Thor Industries beats on earnings estimates

Recreational vehicle provider Thor Industries beat on the top and bottom line after the closing bell on Monday.

The company reported an adjusted $1.68 per share on $2.74 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG forecast an adjusted 96 cents and $2.42 billion, respectively. Thor executives issued full-year guidance for revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $11 billion, Wall Street had expected $10.8 billion.

Shares were roughly 1% lower in after hours trading.

— Brian Evans

— Brian Evans