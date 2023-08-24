Stock futures are little changed as investors await Powell's Jackson Hole speech: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were flat Thursday night as Wall Street looked toward Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday morning.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 34 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 also added 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched higher 0.06%.

The major averages initially rallied Thursday on the back of Nvidia's strong quarterly results. However, the markets turned negative for the day as investors grew more cautious ahead of Powell's remarks.

The Dow had its worst day since March, while the broad market index and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite logged their biggest one-day losses since Aug. 2.

Despite Thursday's declines, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are holding on to weekly gains of 0.2% and 1.3%, respectively. If the two averages manage end the week in the green, they would break a 3-week losing streak.

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming brings together central bankers and key financial officials from across the world. During last year's gathering, stocks fell following Powell's hawkish speech. The chair used the forum to warn of "some pain" ahead in the battle against inflation.

This year, the event's stated topic is a focus on "structural shifts in the global economy."

"As always, investors will be parsing comments from Powell and others about the likely road ahead —mainly whether interest rates may remain at relatively high levels for an extended period of time, even if inflation continues to decline from current levels," said Zachary Hill, head of portfolio strategy at Horizon Investments.

The strategist believes any market volatility resulting from Powell's comments, which begin Friday at 10:05 am. ET, will be short-lived.

"We expect volatility and position adjustments around events like Jackson Hole, but we broadly view the recent action across equities and fixed income as more of a healthy correction than a new trend," Hill said.

Wall Street will also be eyeing consumer sentiment data for August. There are no major companies reporting earnings on Friday.

Energy sector on pace for largest weekly sector losses

The energy sector is on pace for the biggest losses this week, having lost 2.4% week to date as of Thursday's close. APA, Occidental Petroleum and EQT are all down 4% or more for the week.

Seven out of 11 of the sectors in the broad market index are down week to date.

Meanwhile, the technology sector is the biggest outperformer this week, up 1.7% ahead of Friday's trading session.

— Hakyung Kim, Chris Hayes

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading on Thursday.

Marvell Tech — Shares of the chipmaker tumbled more than 5% even as the company's quarterly results topped Wall Street's estimates. Earnings per share came in at 33 cents, excluding items, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated 32 cents per share. Marvell posted $1.34 billion in revenue, compared with analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

Ulta Beauty — The beauty retailer's shares gained 1.4% after its second-quarter results came in better than expected. Ulta earned $6.02 per share on $2.51 billion in revenue. Analysts had forecasted earnings of $5.85 per share on $2.51 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The company also raised its full-year forecast.

Nordstrom — Shares fell more than 3% after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat in the second quarter. To be sure, sales fell 8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

— Hakyung Kim

Stock futures open flat

U.S. stock futures opened little changed Thursday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose just 21 points, or 0.06%.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 traded flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.1%.

— Hakyung Kim