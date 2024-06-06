Stock futures are little changed as investors brace for May jobs report: Live updates

U.S. stock futures opened little changed on Thursday as investors geared up for Friday morning's nonfarm payrolls report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched higher by 20 points, or 0.05%. Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up by less than 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures hovered near the flatline.

In regular trading, the Dow rose 78.84 points, or 0.20%. The S&P 500 edged lower by 0.02%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.09%.

All three of the major averages are on pace for a winning week. The Dow has a 0.52% gain, while the S&P 500 is higher by 1.43% and the Nasdaq is on pace for a 2.62% advance.

Investors are looking forward to Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for May, due at 8:30 a.m. ET. They will be seeking signs of a weakening labor market, as evidence of a slowing economy may support interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect that 190,000 jobs were added, and they anticipate that wages grew 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A slowing economy is just one reason to remain bullish on the overall market this year, according to Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist for Ned Davis Research.

"There's not a lot of reasons to get off what has so far been a really good year," he said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday. "The Q1 earnings season is wrapping up, with over 80% of companies beating estimates. [It] looks like Q2 is going to have an acceleration in earnings growth. We're looking at economic slowdown, no immediate recession. The excessive optimism we saw in March has been largely worked off."

"For the most part, it's a bull market until proven otherwise," he added.

The jobs report comes after the European Central Bank on Thursday cut rates for the first time since 2019, adding pressure to the Fed to potentially lighten up on policy.

The Fed will give its decision on rates next week after its June 11-12 policy meeting. Fed funds futures trading data suggests the central bank will most likely hold rates steady this time, but they imply a roughly 70% chance that policymakers will ease in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Waystar announces pricing of initial public offering

Waystar, a health-care payments software maker, has raised $968 million in its initial public offering, the company said Thursday. The IPO of 45 million shares was priced at $21.50 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on June 7 under the symbol WAY. The offering is expected to close on June 10, subject to customary closing conditions.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are some of the biggest movers in extended trading Thursday:

Vail Resorts — The resort operator saw its stock fall more than 5% after posting fiscal third-quarter earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Those results missed analysts' expectations of $9.97 in earnings per share on revenue of $1.3 billion, according to LSEG.

DocuSign — The electronic signature company lost 6%. DocuSign reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share on revenue of $710 million. Analysts called for 79 cents a share in earnings and revenue of $707 million, per LSEG. DocuSign also authorized a $1 billion share repurchase increase.

Braze — The customer engagement platform provider surged about 13% on better-than-expected results for the first quarter. Braze reported an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 10 cents per share, according to LSEG. Revenue came in at $135 million, slightly topping expectations of $132 million.

Stock futures open flat

Stock futures were little changed to begin trading Thursday evening.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Index inched higher by 13 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered under the flat line at 0.05% and 0.01%, respectively.

