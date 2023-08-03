Nasdaq 100 futures rise as investors weigh Big Tech earnings, await key jobs data: Live updates

Nasdaq 100 futures ticked higher Friday morning as Wall Street parsed the latest earnings from big-name technology companies in the runup to a major employment report due Friday morning.

Futures linked to the tech-heavy index rose about 0.72%, while S&P 500 futures climbed 0.48%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 92 points, or 0.26%.

A deluge of earnings reports released after the bell sent individual stocks moving. Amazon jumped nearly 9% after trouncing expectations on profit and offering positive guidance, while Apple lost around 2% after revenue came in lower than it did in the same quarter a year ago.

Beyond mega-cap tech, Airbnb slid after the company said nights and experiences booked grew at a slower rate than Wall Street anticipated. DraftKings and Dropbox rose around 13% and 4%, respectively, on the back of reports that exceeded analysts' expectations.

These are among the latest reports this earnings season. Roughly 79% of S&P 500 companies have given results, with about 80% surpassing Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet.

Traders will follow jobs data due Friday morning for further insights into the strength of the labor market and economy. Investors are hoping slowed growth in hourly earnings can signal to the Federal Reserve that previous interest rate hikes have had their intended effects on the economy, according to Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist, wealth management, at U.S. Bank.

"All eyes are on the jobs report," Haworth said. "We just want to see: Is the Fed getting some help here on the inflation fight?"

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect nonfarm payrolls to grow by 200,000 in July. Meanwhile, the consensus estimate shows the unemployment rate should hold steady at 3.6%. Economists are expecting average hourly wages to rise by 0.3% from June and 4.2% on an annualized basis.

A pop in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield weighed on stocks in Thursday's session, with the three major indexes finishing down.

With just Friday's session left in the trading week, the three major indexes are on pace to end lower. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 — down about 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively — are poised to post their worst weekly performances since March. The Dow has slid 0.7% on a week-to-date basis.

European markets open slightly higher

European markets opened slightly higher to close off a downbeat week, as investors digest the Bank of England rate hike Thursday and more company earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading, with sectors spread across positive and negative territory. Banking stocks led minor gains, up 0.6%, while media stocks dropped 0.4%.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

China lifts tariffs on Australian barley imports after 3 years, Canberra eyes wine next

China announced on Friday it will lift tariffs on Australian barley imports starting Aug. 5, a move that points to improving bilateral relations and would alleviate supply concerns after Russia suspended a humanitarian corridor to deliver key Ukrainian grains to global markets.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce "has ruled that it is no longer necessary to continue to impose anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties on imports of barley originating in Australia in view of changes in the Chinese barley market," it said in a statement Friday. No further details on these changes were provided.

Australia's trade, foreign and agriculture ministers said they "welcome this outcome" and expect a similar process to follow for the removal of duties on Australian wine. In March 2021, China introduced a crushing five-year tariff of up to 218% on Australian wine.

— Clement Tan

Australia central bank cuts growth outlook for 2023

Australia's central bank has cut the growth outlook for the country to 1% for 2023, down from its previous estimate of 1.25%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said in its quarterly monetary policy statement that "growth in economic activity in Australia is forecast to remain subdued over the rest of the year, as cost-of-living pressures and the rise in interest rates continue to weigh on domestic demand."

Still, the RBA noted inflation was "heading in the right direction," cutting its inflation rate forecasts to 4.25% from 4.5%. The bank noted that inflation has been declining in the June quarter, but says it still remains "too high."

It expects inflation to continue to decline, hitting 3.75% at the end of 2024 and back within the 2–3% target range in late 2025.

— Lim Hui Jie

Hang Seng leads gains in Asia as property stocks surge

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led gains in Asia on Friday, powered mainly by property and basic materials stocks.

The index climbed 1.61%, with top gainers on the HSI being property stocks like Longfor Group, which saw a 6.88% rise in its shares.

This was followed by Country Garden Holdings, which rose 4.14% and China Resources Land, which climbed 3.84%.

— Lim Hui Jie

Small-cap benchmark is still shy of a 52-week high

It's been a hot summer for the Russell 2000, but the small-cap index remains short of eclipsing its 52-week high.

Over the past three months, the index has gained 12.7% – outperforming the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average in that period. All three of the major averages have notched fresh 52-week highs over the summer, with the 30-stock Dow registering this achievement earlier this week.

The Russell 2000 is 3.5% away from its 52-week high level of 2,030.05, which it hit on Aug. 16, 2022.

-Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Individual investor bullishness jumps again in latest AAII survey

Bullishness among individual investors that stocks prices will rise over the next six months surged again, to 49.0% from 44.9% last week, and stayed above the historic average of 37.5% for a ninth straight week, according to the latest survey from the American Association of Individual Investors.

The last time bullishness was above average for this long was from February-May, 2021.

That's good for contrarians who want to bet against the market. Rising bullishness is usually tied to increased risk, and can suggest that much of the desired buying has already happened.

Bearish sentiment, that prices will drop in the next six months, fell to 21.3% among retail investors, from 24.1% last week, and was below average (31.0%) for a ninth week — the longest since February-June, 2021.

Neutral sentiment, that prices won't change much over the next six months, eased to 29.7% from 31.0% against an historical average of 31.5%.

— Scott Schnipper

— Alex Harring

Berkshire Class A shares hit a new record high

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway finished Thursday's session at a record high on a closing basis. Class A shares climbed 1.4% to close at an all-time high of $541,000, exceeding the conglomerate's previous record of $539,180 reached on March 22, 2022.

The Omaha-based conglomerate reports second-quarter earnings this Saturday. The stock has gained more than 15% this year.

— Yun Li

See the stocks making the biggest after-hour moves

These are some of the stocks making the biggest after-hour moves:

Amazon — The e-commerce giant popped more than 7% in extended trading after posting strong second-quarter results and issuing upbeat revenue guidance for the current period.

Apple — The big technology stock slid 1% as traders parsed the company's latest financial report.

Booking Holdings — Shares of the online travel company advanced 9% in extended trading after earnings came in better than Wall Street expected.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures were only modestly off flat shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all little changed, within 0.1% of their flatlines.

— Alex Harring