Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Hope for a Debt Ceiling Deal: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures were flat on Wednesday night as Wall Street hoped that the debt ceiling crisis would soon see a resolution.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by 28 points, or 0.08%. Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined by 0.05% and 0.02%, respectively.

The major averages all ended Wednesday's regular session higher. The Dow gained more than 400 points. The S&P 500 rose 1.19%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.28%. A rebound in regional bank shares also contributed to Wednesday's rally. The SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE) jumped more than 7%, while Western Alliance shares surged more than 10%.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investors' sentiment seemed to rise after Washington leaders indicated that they are moving forward on debt ceiling talks. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday that he does not believe the U.S. will default on its debt. President Joe Biden also stated in later remarks that he was confident lawmakers would come together to reach a deal and avoid a default.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo's head of equity strategy Chris Harvey was skeptical that progress has been made in Washington on the debt ceiling talks.



"We still think that macro is going to start to weigh over things. We think people are getting too excited about the debt ceiling in the short term. And we think that there's probably some more downside as we go forward in time," Harvey said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"We think it's going to get a little bit more tenuous as we go forward in time," he continued. "We do think a deal [will] get done, but we think it's too optimistic at this point in time."

Investors will be looking toward retail giant Walmart's earnings report Thursday morning for insights on the health of the consumer. China-based tech giant Alibaba is also set to report earnings before the bell.

Wall Street will also watch out for the weekly jobless claims numbers to gauge the strength of the labor market. The Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing survey numbers for May, as well as existing home sales data for April, are also slated to be released Thursday morning.

The Russell 2000 closed above its 50-day moving average for the first time since March

The three major averages weren't the only indexes that had a strong session during Wednesday's trading. The Russell 2000 – the small cap benchmark — surged 2.21% to close above its 50-day moving average of 1,765.83, a first since March 8.

The smaller firms that make up the 2,000-stock index are especially sensitive to the economic cycle. The 50-day moving average, meanwhile, is important for chart technicians: A close above that threshold can indicate that a positive trend for the index is unfolding.

CNBC

Stocks leading the Russell 2000 higher Wednesday include National Western Life, Qurate Retail and Microvast.

-Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software — Shares jumped 8.1% Wednesday during after hours trading. The video game company reported $1.39 billion in adjusted revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter, topping analysts' estimates of $1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv. Meanwhile, the company's estimates for bookings in the first-quarter and full-year missed Wall Street's expectations.

Cisco Systems — Shares dipped nearly 4% despite the company reporting an earnings and revenue beat for the fiscal third quarter. Cisco posted adjusted earnings of $1 per share and $14.57 billion in revenue. Analysts had estimated 97 cents earnings per share and $14.39 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

The full list can be found here.

— Hakyung Kim

Stock futures open flat

U.S. stock futures opened flat Thursday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 13 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked down 0.03% and 0.02%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim