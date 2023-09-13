Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street eyes another inflation report: Live updates

Stock futures oscillated near the flat line Wednesday as traders prepared for the August producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 11 points or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures ticked up 0.09%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched 0.1% higher.

During Wednesday's regular trading, the 30-stock Dow stumbled for a second consecutive day, dropping 0.2%, dragged down by 3M. The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by nearly 0.3%, while the S&P 500 added 0.1%.

The August reading of the consumer price index was a key event for traders. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, gained 0.3% from the prior month and 4.3% from 12 months earlier. That compares against estimates of 0.2% and 4.3%, respectively, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. Headline inflation, meanwhile, increased 0.6% on a monthly basis and 3.7% from the prior year, while economists had called for 0.6% and 3.6%.

The August CPI reading isn't expected to change the Federal Reserve's course at its policy meeting beginning Sept. 19. Fed funds futures pricing data from Wednesday shows a 97% likelihood of rates remaining unchanged next week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Even if the central bank holds steady on rates this time, markets will likely continue to be volatile in the coming months. Indeed, fed funds futures pricing data shows a roughly 48% probability that rates will rise at the November meeting.

"We believe volatility will be with us through year-end as the risk-on assets that dragged the market higher through 2023 will begin to look expensive in the face of elevated yields," said Alex McGrath, chief investment officer at NorthEnd Private Wealth.

Another inflation metric looms ahead Thursday: the August reading of the producer price index. It is expected to have risen 0.4%, per economists polled by Dow Jones. In July, wholesale prices climbed 0.3%, surpassing expectations. Retail sales are also due before the open.

In the world of earnings, Adobe is expected to post quarterly results after the market close Thursday.

Small loss in S&P 500 Financials on Wednesday understates regional bank slump

The S&P 1500 Regional Bank Index fell almost 2% Wednesday, but you wouldn't know it by looking at just the 0.10% loss in the S&P 500 Financials Index.

That's because the S&P 500 Financials includes financial data and stock exchange companies such as S&P Global, credit servicing companies such as Visa, capital markets stocks such as Goldman Sachs, insurance, insurance brokers and asset managers.

How weak were the regionals? Truist Financial led to the downside, falling 4.6%. Citizens Financial dropped 3.3%. Bank OZK lost 2.9%. M&T Bank shed 2.7%. Huntington Bancshares dropped 2.7%.

In fact, 90 of the 93 regional banks in the index retreated Wednesday.

— Scott Schnipper

Stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading

Check out the stocks making headlines in after-hours trading:

Avalo Therapeutics — Shares added nearly 11% a day after the company announced it planned to sell rights and assets related to its AVTX-800 series, which treats rare genetic diseases, to AUG Therapeutics.

Semtech Corporation — The chipmaker slipped nearly 4% after reporting weak guidance for its fiscal third quarter. Semtech anticipates an adjusted loss of 22 cents to 19 cents per share, compared to analysts' forecast of 12 cents per share, according to FactSet. Revenue is expected to come in at $190 million to $210 million, while analysts called for $247.7 million.

Starbucks — Shares of the coffee giant were down 0.4% after former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz left the company's board. Wei Zhang, a former Alibaba executive, will take the position.

— Brian Evans

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures open little changed after Wall Street digested slightly higher-than-expected core inflation data.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 15 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures added 0.1% each.

— Brian Evans