Stock futures are little changed on Thursday evening: Live updates

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday after markets rallied on the back of the latest IPO debut.

Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 25 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures hovered near the flatline.

Adobe fell 2% in extended trading even after posting better-than-expected{

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are the stocks making the biggest moves in after-hours trading:

Lennar — Shares slid 0.5% even after the home construction firm posted third-quarter earnings results that topped Wall Street's expectations. Lennar posted earnings of $3.87 per share, versus the $3.51 expected by analysts polled by LSEG. Revenues came in at $8.73 billion, ahead of the $8.45 billion expected by analysts.

Adobe — Adobe shares lost nearly 2% in extended trading despite posting better-than-expected earnings results. For the fourth quarter, Adobe said it expects earnings to range between $4.10 and $4.15 per share, ahead of the $4.06 expected by LSEG. Revenues are expected to come in roughly in line with expectations.

— Lisa Kailai Han, Samantha Subin

Stocks are coming off a winning session as Wall Street applauded a possible end to an extended technology IPO drought and assessed a fresh batch of economic data. The Dow jumped 331.58 points, or 0.96%, rising for the first time in three days and notching its best daily performance in over a month. The S&P 500 added 0.84%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.81%.

Arm Holdings soared nearly 25% during its market debut Thursday. The stock opened above its $51 per share IPO price and closed at $63.59. Elsewhere, the headline producer price index grew 0.7% in August, coming in above economists' expectations for 0.4%, per Dow Jones. However, the core PPI climbed by 0.2%, in line with estimates.

"Core inflation still seems to be trending in the right direction," said Mona Mahajan, a senior investment strategist at Edward Jones. "I think that's a positive given the Fed does tend to look at core inflation, and historically has looked at core inflation more rigorously. I also think of course today, specifically the Arm IPO and the successful IPO, really kind of lifted animal spirits a bit."

All major S&P 500 sectors finished positive, led to the upside by real estate. Health care was the worst performer, eking out a 0.25% gain. U.S. crude oil prices jumped nearly 2% and rose above $90 a barrel for the first time since November.

Stocks are headed for a winning week, with the Dow on pace for a nearly 1% gain and its second positive week in three. The S&P and Nasdaq have jumped about 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively, putting them on track for their third positive weeks in four.

Investors are looking ahead to another packed day for economic data. This includes a preliminary September Michigan sentiment reading, as well as import and export prices for August. Industrial and manufacturing production data for August are also due.

Consumer discretionary sector leads weekly gains for S&P 500

The S&P 500 is heading for a weekly gain of about 1.1%, and the consumer discretionary sector is the big winner week to date.

The consumer discretionary sector is up more than 3.6% for the week through Thursday.

Stocks that have jumped the most within the sector include Tesla, which is up more than 11% through Thursday's close. Shares of the electric vehicle maker leapt 10% on Monday alone, following a bullish call from Morgan Stanley.

Another huge performer in consumer discretionary this week is Amazon, which leapt to a fresh 52-week high Thursday. The e-commerce giant rolled out a generative artificial intelligence tool for sellers on Wednesday. That same day, Morgan Stanley issued a note saying shares could see additional upside of up to 60% in the approaching years.

Amazon is up 4.7% this week.

— Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures opened flat on Thursday evening.

Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 28 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures hovered near the flatline.

— Samantha Subin