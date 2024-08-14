Stock futures edge higher Wednesday night as investors ride this week's rebound momentum: Live updates

Stock futures climbed slightly higher Wednesday evening as investors gained confidence in signs of easing inflation.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28 points, or about 0.05%. S&P futures hovered above the flatline, while Nasdaq 100 futures added nearly 0.1%.

Encouraging inflation data this week has largely swept away investors' recessionary fears and led to a rebound in equities following last week's sharp global sell-off.

In after-hours trading, Cisco Systems jumped more than 5% after announcing a fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat and cuts to its global workforce.

Several companies also made moves after 13F regulatory filings revealed closely watched investment managers were adding the stocks to their portfolios. Ulta Beauty shares popped more than 13.5% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a new stake in the cosmetics company. Nike shares added about 3% after Bill Ackman's Pershing Square revealed a position in the sneaker giant.

Stocks climbed on Wednesday after the consumer price index reflected a slowing annual inflation rate of 2.9%, the lowest since 2021. That data — coupled with a key measure of wholesale inflation released Tuesday that rose less than expected — has reassured investors that an economic soft landing is back on the table and that the Federal Reserve will likely lower interest rates at the central bank's September meeting.

The CPI report confirmed "a trend that has been in place for a number of months: inflation moderating to a more normalized run rate level of price gains, and one that should continue to build confidence for the Federal Reserve that this part of its mandate has been durably tamed," said BlackRock's global chief investment officer of fixed income Rick Rieder.

Investors will be watching for retail sales data out Thursday for further insight on the direction of the economy. Although data releases aren't typically major market movers, recent bouts of volatility have put an added emphasis on the reports. Walmart earnings are also out Thursday before market open, putting consumer spending in focus.

The three major U.S. indexes are now trading above their Aug. 2 closing level, which was the session before the global stock market crash on Aug. 5 that was largely driven by investors' concerns about an economic slowdown and an unexpected unwind of the yen carry trade.

This week, the 30-stock Dow is up 1.3%, while the broad-market index has added about 2%. The Nasdaq has gained nearly 2.7% so far this week.

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

Ulta Beauty — Shares popped about 12% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's 13F regulatory filing revealed the conglomerate took a new stake in the cosmetics company worth $266 million, a small position for Berkshire.

Snowflake — The cloud company's shares slipped 1% after Berkshire Hathaway entirely dissolved its stake in Snowflake in the second quarter, according to its latest regulatory filing.

Cisco Systems — The stock jumped 6% after the networking company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its fiscal fourth quarter, and also issued an optimistic forecast. Cisco posted adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $13.64 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG expected it to earn 85 cents per share on revenue of $13.54 billion. For the fiscal year, both revenue and earnings fell from the prior year, its first drop since 2020. Cisco also announced it will cut 7% of its global workforce.

Equity futures opened in the green when trading reopened at 6 p.m.

Futures tied to the Dow added 36 points, or about 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.05% and 0.1%, respectively.

