Stock Futures Inch Lower as Investors Kick Off Holiday-Shortened Week of Trading: Live Updates

Stock futures ticked lower on Monday evening as investors looked ahead to a holiday-shortened week of trading.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 93 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures pulled back 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.18%.

Markets were closed for the regular trading session Monday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

Investors are coming off of a strong week, even as the major averages had slipped on Friday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posted their best weekly performances since March, with the broad-market benchmark rising 2.6% and the tech-heavy index adding 3.25%. It was also the S&P 500's fifth positive week in a row — a first since November 2021 — and the Nasdaq's eighth consecutive positive week, a feat it previously accomplished in 2019.

Investors were seemingly receptive toward the central bank's decision to skip a June rate hike last week. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a press conference on Wednesday that the central bank has yet to make a decision on policy ahead of the July meeting. However, policymakers are forecasting two more quarter-point rate increases later this year. The decision to skip a hike in June broke the Fed's streak of ten consecutive interest rate increases.

Despite Powell's insistence that future Fed policy will remain data dependent, stocks have been on an upswing. Investors are trying to gauge how last week's strong market sentiment will hold up in a shortened trading week that is light on economic data. Housing starts data will be out on Tuesday morning.

New York Fed President John Williams will appear with Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr at a corporate governance event in New York City on Tuesday. Fed Chair Powell is set to testify in front of Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

In earnings, investors will look toward a quarterly report from shipping giant FedEx on Tuesday after the the closing bell.

Three things investors will need to believe in order for this rally to continue, according to UBS

UBS says investors need to digest three crucial points in order to sustain the current market rally.

First, investors need to believe that the Federal Reserve won't raise interest rates beyond the two increases implied by the most recent dot plot, according to UBS chief investment officer Americas Solita Marcelli.

Second, investors need to remain confident that the U.S. will avoid a recession. lastly, Marcelli added, the rise of artificial intelligence stocks needs to prove itself "justified," as a the bulk of AI stocks - Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft - make up 80% of the S&P 500's climb so far in 2023.

A strong week — even with Friday's weak finish

The three major averages hit notable milestones with last week's wins, even though Friday ended on a down beat.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended Friday's session in the red, the three indexes were up for the week.

The S&P 500 leapt 2.6% for the week, its strongest weekly performance since March and the fifth positive week in a row — a first since it ended a streak of the same length in November 2021. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.25% on the week, its best since March and the eighth positive week in a row for the first time since it ended a 10-week streak in March 2019.

The Dow also cruised to a modest weekly win, adding 1.25% and notching its third positive week in a row since April of this year.

Stock futures open lower

Stock futures ticked down Monday as investors gear up for a shortened trading week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures traded 0.2% lower while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.15%.

Last week saw the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite post their best weekly performances since March.

