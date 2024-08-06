Stock futures slide after Wall Street snaps three days of losses: Live updates

Stock futures were lower on Tuesday after Wall Street snapped a three-day string of declines.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 slipped 0.35%, while Nasdaq 100 futures tumbled 0.61%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 57 points, or 0.15%.

In after-hours trading, shares of Super Micro Computer pulled back more than 8% after the server company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings missed analyst estimates. Airbnb slipped more than 16% after disappointing second-quarter results.

During Tuesday's regular trading, the major averages ended three consecutive days of declines. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each advanced 1%, while the 30-stock Dow added nearly 300 points. On Monday, the Dow and the broad-market S&P 500 posted their worst session since 2022, fueled by recession worries and the unwinding of the yen carry trade.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The staying power of Tuesday's rebound, which lifted all 11 sectors of the S&P 500, remains to be seen. Tumultuous times are likely still ahead, according to LPL Financial chief global strategist Quincy Krosby.

"The lingering question now is whether the concerns that pushed the market into a cascade of selling are alleviated," she said. "Pockets of volatility are expected to continue as August and September give way to a calmer seasonal period, however, it's important to remember pockets of opportunity are always on the other side of the storm."

Investors may find some optimism in the second-quarter earnings season overall, according to Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli.

"We've had some earnings reports out in the past 12 hours that have been a little bit encouraging," he said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" Tuesday. "There definitely has been a slowing and cooling of the economy, but corporate America is evolving in response to it and they're generating reasonably healthy earnings."

Earnings season continues in earnest on Wednesday with Disney and CVS Health reporting before the opening bell. Results from Shopify and Novo Nordisk are also on deck.

Stock futures open lower

U.S. stock futures were lower on Tuesday as Wall Street recovers from a global sell-off.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 57 points, or 0.15%. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.61% while

futures tied to the S&P 500 pulled back 0.35%.

— Brian Evans