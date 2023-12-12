Stock futures tick higher as traders await Fed decision: Live updates

U.S. stock futures ticked higher Tuesday night as investors await the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 51 points, or 0.14%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.14% and 0.18%, respectively.

Investors are coming off a fourth straight positive session for the major averages. During the regular session Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 0.46% and the 30-stock Dow added 0.48%. Both indexes hit their highest intraday levels since January 2022. The Nasdaq Composite, which reached its highest level since April 2022, closed with a 0.7% jump.

Those gains come as traders brace for the conclusion of the final Fed meeting of 2023. The central bank is widely anticipated to hold the benchmark overnight borrowing rate steady in the 5.25% to 5.5% range, but investors will also parse through Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary for clues into how soon rate cuts can be expected. As it is, the CME FedWatch Tool shows markets are pricing in odds of rate cuts beginning next spring.

But that's a scenario Powell may choose to push back on, especially as yields come off their highs and do less of the Fed's work to cool the economy. The 10-year Treasury yield last hovered around 4.2%, despite topping 5% in October.

"He may hint that's doing some of the prospective easing," Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Tuesday.

"That's, to me, what I'm going to be focused on, is whether he sort of does the opposite of what he did when he said that the move up in yields had done some of the tightening for the Fed," Sonders added.

Investors will also keep an eye on the November producer price index, set for release 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday ahead of the Fed decision. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a rise of 0.1%, up from a 0.5% decline the prior month. Excluding food and energy, it's anticipated to have risen 0.2%, up from a flat reading the previous month.

— Sarah Min

Fed’s big rate policy decision looms. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold steady on interest rates when its two-day meeting concludes at 2 p.m. ET.

The real action – and potential market mover – will be how central bank policymakers proceed from here and whether its messaging will hold any clues on the next steps for rates.

Economists and traders will have an eye out for the central bank's statement, which should have the details on how the Federal Open Market Committee is perceiving the state of employment, inflation and economic growth.

This time, the Fed will also issue its dot plot, a grid of members' projections for the fed funds rate. This is where market participants might get some insight on where policymakers stand on the expected timing of cuts.

Fed Chair Powell's press conference, which traders will watch closely, will also offer additional context on the Fed's decision – as well as where policy may go from here. The event could be a market-moving one.

-Darla Mercado, Jeff Cox

Volatility index closed Tuesday at a 4-year low, BTIG's Krinsky says

The CBOE Market Volatility Index that tracks expected moves in the S&P 500 over the next 30 days but is commonly thought of as Wall Street's "fear gauge," dropped another 4.5% to 12.07 on Tuesday, a level that BTIG technical analyst Jonathan Krinsky said was the lowest close since Nov. 2019. "It feels as though 'not a creature is stirring'," Krinsky wrote in a midday note on Tuesday.

Stocks have rallied since Halloween, and Krinsky noted that, "Uptrends can clearly sustain longer than many anticipate, but given where the VIX is and some of these divergences, we would stay on our toes here."

Conditions may soon mimic those in early 2018, when both the VIX and the S&P 500 rose at the same time after the VIX traded below 9 in Nov. 2017, "which led to a 'blowoff' of sorts into late January ... Should markets stay bid into year-end, that scenario would gain some credence," Krinsky wrote.

— Scott Schnipper, Michael Bloom

Stock futures open higher

Stock futures opened higher Tuesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 40 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.13% and 0.16%, respectively.

— Sarah Min