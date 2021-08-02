Stocks Making Biggest Moves After Hours: Simon Property Group, Take-Two Interactive and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Take-Two Interactive Software — The video game company saw its shares fall more than 3% in after-hours trading even after the company's quarterly revenue came in above estimates. Take-Two Interactive reported revenue of $711 million, beating analysts' expectations of $688 million, according to Refinitiv.

Simon Property Group — Shares of the mall operator rose about 3% in extended trading after the company released a solid earnings report. Simon Property posted revenue of $1.16 billion, compared to the $1.14 billion that analysts were expecting, according to Refinitiv. The company also raised its dividend to $1.50.

Unisys Corp. — Shares of the software company jumped nearly 10% after hours following a stronger-than-expected quarterly report. Unisys posted adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, compared to an EPS of 42 cents expected by analysts polled by StreetAccount.