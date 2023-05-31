Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: C3.ai, Nordstrom, Salesforce, CrowdStrike and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Nordstrom — Shares of the high-end department store jumped 9% in extended trading after its fiscal first-quarter sales beat Wall Street's expectations. The strong results came even as the retailer reported a spending drop and predicted slower sales in the coming months. Nordstrom also reiterated its outlook for the full year.

Salesforce — The software giant saw its stock fall nearly 4%. The company said capital expenditures in its latest quarter totaled $243 million, up about 36% and above the $205 million consensus among analysts polled by StreetAccount. Aside from this development, Salesforce posted quarterly results that surpassed estimates across the board and raised its full-year earnings guidance.

CrowdStrike — The cybersecurity firm's stock tumbled nearly 12% in after-hours trading after the company reported slowing revenue growth. CrowdStrike reported quarterly revenue of $692.6 million, marking a 42% year-over-year increase, which is slower than the 61% growth it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Okta — Shares of the software company dropped 13% in after-hours trading despite a stronger-than-expected quarterly report. It appeared the management's warning about increasing "macroeconomic pressures" may have been the driver that sent shares lower. Okta also lifted guidance for the 2024 fiscal year.

C3.ai — The artificial intelligence tech company saw its shares tumble 18% even after it beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv. C3.ai expects to see fiscal first-quarter revenue of between $70 million and $72.5 million, which is less rosy than Wall Street had expected. The stock has skyrocketed more than 250% this year amid Wall Street's enthusiasm toward AI.

Chewy — The pet retailer's shares jumped about 12%. Chewy posted earnings of 5 cents a share, defying analysts' predictions for a loss of 4 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in ahead of expectations at $2.78 billion, versus the $2.73 billion anticipated by Wall Street.

Pure Storage — Shares added 7% after the data storage company beat analysts' expectations in the latest quarter. Pure Storage posted adjusted earnings of 8 cents a share on $589 million of revenue. Analysts called for earnings of 4 cents per share on $559 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

— CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed to this report.