Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Chegg, Beyond Meat, Paramount Global, Celanese and more

By Brian Evans,CNBC

Beyond Meat

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Chegg — Shares soared more than 25% after the educational tech company posted quarterly results. Chegg notched second-quarter revenue of $183 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected $177 million.

Hims & Hers Health — Stock in the telehealth company climbed 16% after an earnings beat. Hims & Hers posted a second-quarter loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $208 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv called for a 5 cent loss per share and revenue of $205 million. The company also posted rosy guidance on revenue for the third quarter, giving a range of $217 million to $222 million, while analysts estimated $214 million.

Paramount Global — The media conglomerate added almost 4% in extended trading hours after posting an earnings and revenue beat. The company earned an adjusted 10 cents per share and $7.62 billion in revenue in the second quarter, while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecast flat EPS and $7.43 billion in revenue.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Lucid — Stock in the electric vehicle maker climbed roughly 3%. In the second quarter, the company reported $150.9 million in revenue against analysts' estimate of $175 million, per Refinitiv. Still, the company's $3 billion capital raise from May should assuage capital concerns for another year, executives said.

International Flavors & Fragrances — Shares slipped more than 19%. The company reported $2.9 billion in revenue in the second quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv called for $3.07 billion in revenue.

Celanese — The materials stock fell nearly 3% after missing on both the top and bottom line in the second quarter. Celanese reported adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share and $2.8 billion in revenue, against a FactSet forecast of $2.49 per share in earnings and $2.55 billion in revenue.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Playing the T-bill game

news 46 mins ago

Campbell Soup CEO talks merger with Rao's sauce maker: ‘This is a juggernaut'

Beyond Meat — The plant-based meat supplier slumped more than 8% after reporting a second-quarter revenue miss due to lower U.S. demand. The company noted an adjusted loss of 83 cents per share and $102.1 million in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a loss of 86 cents and revenue of $108.4 million.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us