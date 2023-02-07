Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Chipotle, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Chipotle Mexican Grill — Shares fell more than 4% in extended trading after Chipotle Mexican Grill missed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. The burrito chain reported earnings of $8.29 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were anticipating earnings of $8.90 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

Enphase Energy — The solar stock jumped more than 8% after Enphase Energy reported quarterly results that topped analysts' expectations for earnings per share and revenue, according to FactSet.

Lumen Technologies — Shares plunged more than 14% after Lumen Technologies reported its latest results. The company offered 2023 guidance on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization that was lower than analysts' expected, according to FactSet The telecommunications company topped per-share earnings and sales expectations, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv.

Fortinet — Shares surged more than 14% in extended trading after Fortinet surpassed earnings per share expectations, according to StreetAccount. The cybersecurity company posted 44 cents per share, greater than the expected 39 cents per share. However, the cybersecurity company slightly missed revenue estimates, posting $1.28 billion, lower than the predicted $1.3 billion.

V.F. Corporation — Shares climbed more than 5% after apparel maker V.F. Corporation beat forecasts on the top and bottom lines in its latest quarter, according to StreetAccount.

Yum China Holdings — Shares dipped just under 1% after the fast-food company based in Shanghai reported a miss on the top and bottom lines in its most recent quarter, according to StreetAccount. Yum China reported earnings of 13 cents per share, lower than expectations for 15 cents per share. It posted revenue of $2.09 billion, less than the forecasted $2.26 billion. It also raised its dividend by one cent.