Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Disney, Bumble, Rivian and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Walt Disney — Disney shares rose about 1% in extended trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected growth in streaming subscribers across its media platforms for the most recent quarter.

Bumble — The dating app operator's shares jumped more than 9% after the company reported $211.2 million in revenue for the first quarter that exceeded analysts' estimates of $208.3 million, according to Refinitiv.

Beyond Meat — Shares fell more than 20% after the maker of plant-based meat substitutes reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter after offering discounts to international consumers in that period. Revenue for the quarter also missed expectations.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rivian — The electric vehicle maker saw shares jump more than 7% after reporting a narrower-than-expected loss for the first quarter. The company maintained its 2022 production target of 25,000 vehicles.