Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: DocuSign, Zscaler and More

By Sarah Min, CNBC

Source: RH

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

DocuSign — Shares surged more than 17% after the electronic agreements company reported an earnings beat, and issued a third-quarter revenue forecast that was above expectations. DocuSign reported earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue of $622 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv estimated earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $602 million.

Zscaler — The stock jumped 10.9% after Zscaler reported better-than-expected results. Zscaler earned 25 cents per share, on a non-GAAP basis, beating consensus estimates of 20 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $318 million, outpacing forecasts of $305 million.

RH — Shares rose 1.3% after the luxury home furnishings retailer reported earnings that beat profit and revenue expectations. However, the company also issued a weaker-than-expected third-quarter revenue outlook, saying higher mortgage rates will weigh on the housing market.

