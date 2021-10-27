Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
finance

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Ford, EBay, Twilio and More

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

Aaron J. Thornton | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

Ford Motor — Shares of the automaker jumped more than 5% after it nearly doubled analysts' third-quarter earnings expectations and recorded a slight beat on Refinitiv revenue projections. Ford increased its annual guidance for the second time this year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

eBay — The e-commerce brand's shares fell 5% after the company reported quarterly results. The company topped earnings expectations by 1 cent per share and beat revenue estimates, according to Refinitiv, but issued weak fourth-quarter revenue guidance.

Teladoc Health — The virtual healthcare company saw its stock fall more than 4% though the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the third quarter and also beat Refinitiv revenue estimates.

Money Report

investing 28 mins ago

This Industrial Giant Reporting Thursday Has a ‘Must-Listen Earnings Call,' Portfolio Manager Says

Markets 28 mins ago

Stock Futures Rise Slightly After S&P 500 Slips From a Record

Twilio — Shares of the cloud communications platform tumbled more than 12% despite a beat on both earnings and revenue for the third quarter, according to Refinitiv. Twilio reported strong revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, but projected a fourth-quarter loss of 23 cents per share to 26 cents per share compared to an expected loss of 8 cents.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

financeU.S. MarketsstocksBreaking News: Marketsstock markets
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us