Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: KB Home, Spotify and More

Check out the stocks making headlines in extended trading on Wednesday.

KB Home — Shares for the homebuilding company slipped 4.3% after reporting an earnings miss. KB Home reported $1.47 earnings per share, missing the $1.56 consensus estimate by 9 cents. The company reported $1.4 billion in revenues, missing consensus estimates of $1.5 billion.

GameStop — The meme stock dipped 1.1% after hours. The video game retailer's stock price soared during the regular trading session, following Tuesday's report that GameStop Chair Ryan Cohen on Tuesday bought an additional 100,000 shares. Cohen expanded his stake to 11.9% in the video game retailer.

Spotify — Shares for the streaming company popped 6% following reports that Google will reduce app commission fees for Android developers, starting with Spotify.

