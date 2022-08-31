Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Okta, Nutanix, Five Below and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Pure Storage — The tech stock jumped 7% after the data storage developer surpassed profit and revenue expectations. Pure Storage also issued strong third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance.

Okta — Shares dropped 10% despite the identity management company posting a beat on the top and bottom lines in its second-quarter results. Okta's third quarter and full-year revenue guidance was also in line with expectations.

Nutanix — The cloud computing stock surged 21% after Nutanix exceeded expectations in its quarterly results and issued strong revenue guidance.

MongoDB — Shares declined 8% after the document database company forecasted a wider-than-expected loss in its third-quarter guidance. Otherwise, MongoDB posted a profit and revenue beat in its most recent quarter.

Five Below — Shares rose 4.4% despite the discount retailer missing earnings and revenue expectations in its most recent quarterly results. Five Below also issued weak guidance for the third quarter and the full year.

Disney — The stock advanced 1.5% after a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the Walt Disney Company is exploring a membership program similar to Amazon Prime. The perks would encourage customers to spend more on streaming, resorts and merchandise, the report said.

