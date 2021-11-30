Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Salesforce, Box, Ambarella and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Salesforce — Shares of the software giant dropped more than 6% in after hours trading on Tuesday after issuing fourth quarter earnings guidance below expectations. Next year revenue guidance also missed estimates. Salesforce, however, reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for last quarter. The company also announced it promoted Bret Taylor to the role of co-CEO, alongside Marc Benioff.

Box — Shares of Box rose 8% in after hours trading on Tuesday after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. The company reported earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $224.0 million. Wall Street expected earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $218.5 million, according to Refinitiv. Box's fourth quarter and full year revenue and earnings also topped estimates.

HP Enterprise — Shares of HP Enterprise ticked nearly 8% lower in extended trading on Tuesday after missing last quarter's revenue estimates. The company reported revenue of $7.35 billion, below the forecast $7.38 billion, according to Refinitiv. Earnings, however, came in 4 cents above consensus.

Ambarella — Shares of Ambarella popped nearly 7% in after hours trading on Tuesday after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Ambarella earned 57 cents per share, topping estimates by 8 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $92.2 million, higher than the expected $90.3 million.

