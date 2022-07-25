Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Walmart, Target, Whirlpool and More

By Sarah Min, CNBC

Rick Wilking | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Walmart — Shares dropped more than 8% in extended trading Monday after the retailer lowered its quarterly and full-year profit forecast, citing sharply rising food inflation that is hurting consumer spending on general merchandise.

Other major retailers slid on the back of Walmart's announcement, with Target declining 5% and Amazon down 4%. Macy's and Dollar General fell each fell 3%, while Costco shed 2%.

Whirlpool — Shares rose 2% after the home appliance company beat on profit estimates in its most recent quarter. Whirlpool reported earnings of $5.97 per share, beating consensus estimates of $5.24 per share, according to Refinitiv.

NXP Semiconductors — Shares of NXP Semiconductors declined nearly 2% after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The chip company reported revenue of $3.31 billion, outpacing the $3.27 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

