Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Levi Strauss, FuboTV, WD-40 & More

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

Carlo Allegri | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Levi Strauss – Shares of the jeans maker gained 3.2% after the company raised its guidance for the first half of the year. Sales are now expected to rise between 24% and 25% over that time period. Adjusted earnings are forecast to range between 41 cents per share to 42 cents per share. Levi also reported better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. Levi posted earnings per share of 34 cents on revenue of $1.31 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 25 cents on revenue of $1.25 billion.

WD-40 – Shares of WD-40 slid 7% after the company logged weaker-than-expected results for the previous quarter. The company posted earnings per share of $1.24 on revenue of $111.9 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $1.32 on revenue of $114.3 million.

FuboTV – The sports-streaming service's stock popped 6.5% after the company it has acquired exclusive streaming rights for the South American Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifying matches.

Amazon – The e-commerce giant's shares rose marginally as workers at the Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center vote on whether to unionize.

