Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Apple Inc.

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Kansas City Southern, AutoNation, IBM & More

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC

Justin Solomon | CNBC

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) – Shares of the rail operator surged 18.9% in premarket trading, after Canadian National Railway (CNI) offered $325 per share in cash and stock for the company, topping a prior $275 per share offer from Canadian Pacific (CP). The Canadian National offer also includes $200 per share in cash, compared to $90 for the Canadian Pacific offer. Canadian National tumbled 6.3%, while Canadian Pacific jumped 4%.

Money Report

personal finance 34 mins ago

Mark Cuban, Ray Dalio: Smart Early Moves to Build Wealth and Avoid Debt

Markets 45 mins ago

Playboy Payoff: NFT Prospects Drive Stock Surge for Reinvented Nude Magazine Publisher

AutoNation (AN) – The auto retailer earned an adjusted $2.79 per share for its latest quarter, well above the consensus estimate of $1.87, while revenue topped estimates as well. Same-store sales were up 27% from a year earlier. The stock jumped 2.5% in premarket action.

IBM (IBM) – IBM reported quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, beating consensus estimates by 14 cents a share. Revenue beat forecasts as well. Its quarterly sales growth was its best in more than two years, helped by a strong performance from its cloud-computing unit. The stock gained 3.4% in the premarket.

Procter & Gamble (PG) – The consumer products company beat estimates by 7 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.26 per share. Revenue topped estimates as well. Among the positive factors for P&G: continued strength in demand for cleaning products. P&G also announced it would increase prices by mid-to-high-single-digit percentages for a variety of products in September.

Travelers (TRV) – Strong underwriting results and improved investment returns helped Travelers beat estimates by 36 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share. The company exceeded analysts' expectations despite winter storms that more than doubled casualty losses compared to a year ago. Travelers also raised its dividend and added $5 billion to its share buyback program. The stock rose 1.7% in premarket trading.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) – The defense contractor quarterly results topped Wall Street estimates, and the company boosted its full-year forecast for a variety of financial metrics including sales and cash from operations. Revenue came in very slightly below analysts' forecasts, however.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Johnson & Johnson reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $2.34 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, helped by a rebound in medical devices as well as strong pharmaceutical sales.

United Airlines (UAL) – United lost $7.50 per share for the first quarter, larger than the loss of $7.08 that analysts were anticipating. The airline's revenue came in slightly below estimates for the quarter, amid higher fuel costs and still-dampened demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic. United said it anticipates a return to profitability later this year. Shares fell 3.3% in premarket action.

British American Tobacco (BTI), Altria (MO) – These and other tobacco stocks remain under pressure this morning, following a Wall Street Journal report that the White House may order tobacco companies to cut nicotine levels in all cigarettes. British American Tobacco lost 3% in the premarket, while Altria fell 2.3%.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that company checks indicated that the "Autopilot" feature was not engaged during a fatal crash in Texas over the weekend that killed two people. Police are still investigating, but say no one was behind the wheel when the car crashed into a tree. Tesla fell 1% in the premarket.

Zions Bancorp (ZION) – Zions reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, compared to consensus estimates of $1.16 a share. Revenue also came in above estimates. The bank cited an improving credit environment and what it called a "substantial reversal" of loan loss provisions that it had instituted in the heart of the pandemic.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple is set to hold a virtual event today at which it is expected to unveil new iPads, iMacs as well as "AirTags" which allow users to track devices they want to avoid misplacing.

Xerox (XRX) – Xerox fell 2.8% in premarket trade after it missed estimates by 8 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share. Revenue came in above forecasts. Xerox continued to see an impact from offices remaining closed due to the pandemic.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Apple Inc.
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us