Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Salesforce, Ford, Nordstrom and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Nordstrom — The retail stock spiked 30.5% in premarket trading after the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Nordstrom reported earnings of $1.23 per share versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.02 expected. Revenue also topped expectations. The retailer highlighted improvements in its off-price business, Nordstrom Rack.

Salesforce — Salesforce shares rose 4% in the premarket after the software company's fourth-quarter report beat Wall Street expectations and issued upbeat guidance. The company posted adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $7.33 billion. Analysts expected a profit of 74 cents per share on revenue of $7.24 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Ford — Ford shares added 4% in premarket trading after the automaker announced it will split its electric vehicle and legacy businesses into separate units. The company expects the move will streamline its growing electric vehicle business and maximize profits.

SoFi — Shares of the digital financial services company surged 15.5% premarket after SoFi's quarterly report. SoFi posted a loss of 15 cents per share on revenue of $279.9 million versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of a 17-cents loss per share on revenue of $279.3 million.

Ross Stores — Ross Stores added 6.3% in premarket trading after an earnings beat. The retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion. Analysts expected a profit of 87 cents per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — Shares of Hewlett Packard added 5.5% premarket after the company reported a slight earnings beat for the most recent quarter, but a quarterly revenue miss. Earnings of 53 cents per share for the quarter beat analysts' estimates by 7 cents. Revenue of $6.96 billion was below the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion.

Abercrombie & Fitch — Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch fell 8.1% premarket after the retailer missed top and bottom-line estimates. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion. Analysts expected a profit of $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion, according to StreetAccount.

First Solar — Shares of First Solar sunk 12.4% premarket after the company missed revenue expectations for the fourth quarter. The solar-panel manufacturer also issued weak full-year guidance.

Dollar Tree — Shares of Dollar Tree were 1% higher premarket after a better-than-expected fourth-quarter report. The company posted earnings of $2.01 per share versus the StreetAccount consensus estimate of $1.78 per share. Revenue slightly missed analyst estimates.

DraftKings — DraftKings shares rose 2.3% before the bell after Morgan Stanley named the sports betting stock a top pick. "We expect the US online sports betting/iGaming market to be very large, with a few market share winners, including DKNG," Morgan Stanley said.