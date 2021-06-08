Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Stitch Fix, Contango Oil & Gas, Coupa Software & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Stitch Fix (SFIX) – Stitch Fix lost 18 cents per share for its first quarter, smaller than the 27 cents a share loss that analysts were anticipating. The online clothing styling company's revenue came in above estimates. Stitch Fix also issued an upbeat forecast, amid 20% growth in its active client base compared to a year ago. Shares soared 14.8% in premarket action.

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) – The energy producer agreed to combine with KKR's (KKR) Independence Energy business in an all-stock deal. The combined company will have an initial market capitalization of about $4.8 billion. Contango shares jumped 10.3% in premarket trading.

Coupa Software (COUP) – Coupa reported quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share, compared to Wall Street forecasts for a 19 cents per share loss. Revenue beat estimates, and the financial software company also issued an upbeat outlook. Despite the upbeat numbers, Coupa shares tumbled 9.2% in premarket trading.

Thor Industries (THO) – The recreational vehicle maker's shares jumped 3.4% in the premarket after it beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines for its fiscal third quarter. Sales more than doubled compared to a year ago, and the company said it sees no signs of demand slowing.

Chico's FAS (CHS) – Chico's surged 6.6% in the premarket after the apparel retailer said it was taking all appropriate steps to improve performance and increase shareholder value. The statement was in response to a letter sent to management by activist investor Barington Capital. Separately, Chico's reported quarterly earnings and sales that topped Wall Street forecasts.

Fastly (FSLY) – The cloud computing company's shares fell 1.7% in the premarket, but came off earlier lows stemming from an internet outage impacting Fastly-backed websites. Shortly after the outage hit, Fastly said it had identified the issue and that a fix was being implemented.

Tesla (TSLA) – The automaker delivered 33,463 China-made vehicles in that market in May, up 29% from April when production was impacted by a maintenance shutdown. Tesla rose 3% in the premarket.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) – AMC insiders have been selling shares amid a social media-fueled rally in the movie theater operator's stock. According to a study of insider filings done by analytics firm InsiderScore, seven AMC insiders have sold parts of their stakes since May 28, among nine who have executed sales this quarter though CEO Adam Aron is not among them. There were no AMC insider sales in 2020. AMC added 4.3% in the premarket.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Marvell shares jumped 5.5% in premarket trading after it beat Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines for its first quarter. The chip maker also expects its current-quarter revenue will surpass $1 billion for the first time.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) – The beverage company's stock lost 3.6% in the premarket after it announced a secondary offering of 28 million common stock shares, to be sold on behalf of food producer and Keurig Dr Pepper shareholder Mondelez (MDLZ). Keurig Dr Pepper will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Vail Resorts (MTN) – Vail Resorts beat estimates by 18 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $6.72 per share. The resort operator also saw revenue top forecasts. Vail said pass sales were up 50% by units and 33% by dollars compared to pre-pandemic results in 2019, as the company slashed season pass sale prices by 20%.

Etsy (ETSY) – Etsy announced a private offering of $1 billion in convertible senior notes, with the online crafts marketplace planning to use the proceeds to fund stock buybacks and for general corporate purposes. Etsy fell 1.9% in premarket trading.