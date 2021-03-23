Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, AstraZeneca, Boeing & More

By Thomas Franck, CNBC

Adam Glanzman | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. 

Microsoft — Shares of the tech giant jumped about 1.5% as the company reportedly looks to buy Discord, according to Bloomberg. The chat app popular with video gamers is reportedly for sale for around $10 billion, according to people cited in Bloomberg's article.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Boeing — The industrial giant saw its stock dropping 2.9% during midday trading after the company reached a deal for a $5.28 billion two-year revolving credit agreement. Boeing was originally in the market for a $4 billion deal. The aerospace company still grapples with prolonged slowdown in commercial air travel triggered by the pandemic.

Money Report

personal finance 12 mins ago

Consumers Lost $56 Billion to Identity Fraud Last Year—Here's What to Look Out for

Donald Trump 15 mins ago

Ex-New York Cop Sara Carpenter Arrested on Capitol Riot Charges, Told FBI She Went There on Trump Instructions

ViacomCBS — Shares of the media company fell 6.7% after ViacomCBS announced that it was selling $3 billion combined of common and preferred stock. The company said it would use the money for general corporate purposes, including streaming video. ViacomCBS's class B shares are still up nearly 150% year to date.

Peloton — The at-home fitness start-up's shares gained more than 2.6% after Bloomberg News reported a flurry of deal-making activities. Peloton recently bought three companies with technology and expertise in wearable devices, artificial intelligence, digital voice assistants, and interactive workout mats, Bloomberg reported.

Discovery — Shares of Discovery dropped more than 4% after UBS downgraded the media company's stock to sell from neutral. The Wall Street firm cited Discovery's valuation after the stock nearly quadrupled over the past 12 months.

Tencent — Tencent shares advanced more than 2% after the company announced a multiyear agreement with Warner Music. The companies also announced that they will launch a new joint venture record label. Separately, Tencent reported revenue of $1.28 billion for the fourth quarter, which was slightly shy of the the $1.29 billion analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting.

AstraZeneca — Shares of the drugmaker fell 2.7% after a Data Safety Monitoring Board raised concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information in its initial release of Covid-19 vaccine trial data. The company said that the figures it published on Monday were based on data through February 17.

CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Jesse Pound, Pippa Stevens, and Yun Li contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingfinanceAstraZeneca PLCBoeing Co
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us