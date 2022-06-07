Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Target, Kohl's, Peloton and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Target — Shares of the retailer fell 2.3% after the company said it will take a short-term hit to profits as it cancels orders and marks down unwanted merchandise. CEO Brian Cornell said the big-box retailer wants to clear room for merchandise including groceries and back-to-school supplies.

Kohl's — The department store's stock jumped 9.5% on news that it's in negotiations with the parent company of The Vitamin Shoppe to purchase Kohl's for $60 a share, which values Kohl's at roughly $8 billion. Franchise Group's stock gained 4.8%.

Peloton — The at-home fitness company's shares closed down 0.4% after it announced Jill Woodworth, its chief financial officer, will leave the company after four years. Liz Coddington, a former executive at Amazon and Netflix, will take her place starting June 13.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Apple — Apple shares rose about 1.8% following the iPhone maker's WWDC event on Monday, where it announced its M2 chip, a buy now/pay later offering and updates to CarPlay.

BuzzFeed — Shares of the media company bounced 2.7% after plummeting about 41% Monday following the expiration of its IPO lockup period.

GitLab — The cloud-based software provider's stock surged 28% on a smaller-than-expected loss in the latest quarter. GitLab also beat revenue estimates and shared strong revenue guidance for the current quarter.

J.M. Smucker — Shares of the food company rose 5.8% after earnings and revenue in the latest quarter beat analysts' estimates. Adjusted earnings per share came in 35 cents above analysts' forecasts.

United Natural Foods — Shares of the food wholesaler dropped 3.2% despite United Natural's fiscal third-quarter results beating expectations. The company reported $1.10 in adjusted earnings per share on $7.24 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 97 cents in earnings per share on $7.1 billion of revenue. Company executives said on an investor call that inflation remains elevated.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Jesse Pound and Yun Li contributed reporting.