Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, First Republic, KeyCorp, UBS and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday.

Tesla — Shares popped 5% after Moody's upgraded Tesla to Baa3 rating from its junk-rated credit. Moody's called the electric-vehicle maker the "foremost manufacturers of battery electric vehicles" and said the upgrade reflects Tesla's prudent financial policy and management's operational track record.

First Republic, KeyCorp, U.S. Bancorp — Regional bank stocks rebounded on Tuesday as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government would consider backstopping deposits at more banks in order to protect the financial system. Shares of First Republic jumped more than 41%, while KeyCorp added 9%. U.S. Bancorp rose nearly 8%.

JPMorgan, Bank of America — Shares of larger U.S. banks rose on Tuesday as investors showed increased optimism after Yellen's remarks. JPMorgan gained about 3% and Bank of America rose by 3.5%.

Foot Locker — Foot Locker gained 6% after Citi upgraded the retail stock to a buy from neutral after its investor day on Monday. The firm said the company's move away from malls and toward digital, kids and loyalty projects is a step in the right direction.

Harley-Davidson — Shares of Harley-Davidson rose more than 5% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the motorcycle maker and said its focus on its core business can lift the stock by more than 30%. Jefferies also upgraded the stock, saying the company's risk and reward are more balanced after a recent decline.

UBS — U.S.-listed shares of the Swiss-based bank gained 12% during midday trading following its agreement over the weekend to buy Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion. Credit Suisse rose 5% after taking a nearly 53% plunge on Monday.

Roblox — Shares rose more than 3% after D.A. Davidson said the online game platform has an "underappreciated" opportunity in artificial intelligence.

Emerson Electric — Shares added nearly 2% after Morgan Stanley said shares of the multinational tech company are too attractive to ignore. The firm upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight.

Exxon Mobil — The oil and gas giant's stock price gained 3% after Morgan Stanley said it likes the company's robust "competitive positioning."

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Jesse Pound, Tanaya Macheel and Michelle Fox Theobald contributed reporting.