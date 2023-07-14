Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AT&T, Microsoft, JPMorgan, Citi and more

By Brian Evans,CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading.

JPMorgan Chase -- The bank stock climbed 2.7% after reporting better-than-expected earnings due to higher interest rates and strong bond trading from the investment bank side. The company reported an adjusted $4.37 per share and $42.4 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated $4 a share and $38.96 billion.

Wells Fargo -- Shares climbed nearly 4% after an earnings beat due to a 29% increase in interest income. Wells reported an adjusted $1.25 per share and $20.53 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted $1.16 per share and $20.12 billion.

Citi -- Citi stock added nearly 2% in premarket trading after beating on earnings. The firm reported an adjusted $1.33 per share and $19.44 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted $1.30 per share and $19.29 billion.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

BlackRock -- Shares slipped roughly 1% after quarterly results. The investment firm reported an adjusted $9.28 per share and $4.46 billion in revenue while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $8.45 per share and $4.45 billion.

Coinbase -- Stock in the cryptocurrency exchange pulled back 1.2% in premarket trading. Shares of Coinbase are coming off of a strong rally a day earlier thanks to a ruling in a case concerning the cryptocurrency XRP. A judge in New York's Southern District said that the token may not classify as a security.

Plug Power -- The battery stock added nearly 6% after an upgrade to outperform from Northland Capital Markets.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

FTC loses appeals court bid to temporarily block Microsoft-Activision deal

news 1 hour ago

Elon Musk plans Tesla and Twitter collaborations with xAI, his new startup

Microsoft — Microsoft gained 1.8% after UBS upgraded the tech stock to buy from neutral. The Wall Street firm said the recent weakness in the stock, which is a major artificial intelligence play, is an opportunity for investors. UBS also hiked the price target to $400, implying more than 16% upside. Microsoft is higher by 42% this year.

AT&T -- Shares of the telecommunications giant slipped 1.3% after a downgrade to neutral from JPMorgan over increased competition in both its wireless and cable segments.

UnitedHealth Group -- The healthcare stock climbed 3.4% after beating on earnings. The company reported an adjusted $6.14 per share and $92.9 billion in revenue while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted $5.99 and $91 billion.

Alcoa -- Stock in the aluminum supplier fell 2.3% after a downgrade to neutral from JPMorgan over weaker near-term metal prices.

— CNBC's Sarah Min contributed reporting

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us