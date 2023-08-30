Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Box, Insulet, HP and more

By Pia Singh,CNBC

Jin Lee | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.

Align Technology — Shares rose 2.5% in early morning trading after HSBC initiated coverage with a buy rating. The firm cited the Invisalign maker's strong brand presence and its potential to grow market share in digital orthodontics.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — The tech stock fell nearly 2% in premarket trading after the company's quarterly report. HPE posted adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share for its fiscal third quarter, 2 cents higher than a Refinitiv estimate. Revenue of $7 billion matched expectations.

Insulet — Insulet jumped 4.4% after CEO James Hollingshead disclosed Tuesday buying 5,550 shares of the medical device maker. Separately, the company announced Monday the launch of an insulin delivery system called Omnipod 5 in Germany, its third market after the U.S. and U.K.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Box — The stock plunged 10.2% premarket after the California-based cloud storage company posted a mixed second-quarter report postmarket Tuesday. Box's revenue came in at $261 million, in line with Wall Street's estimates, according to Refinitiv, while adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share beat analysts' estimates by 1 cent. Box issued weak top- and bottom line financial guidance for the current quarter, and for full-year revenue, according to FactSet.

Texas Instruments — The semiconductor stock lost nearly 2.1% premarket Wednesday after Bernstein downgraded the shares to underperform from market perform, citing concerns revolving around the capital-intensive nature of its long-term strategy to increase in-house chip production.

HP — Shares of the PC and printer maker added 0.7% after revenue for the fiscal third quarter missed Wall Street estimates. HP posted $13.2 billion in revenue, below analysts' $13.37 billion, according to Refinitiv, while earnings per share matched expectations at 86 cents, excluding items.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Warner Bros. Discovery names Mark Thompson CEO and chairman of CNN

news 29 mins ago

U.S. job growth slowed sharply to 177,000 in August, below expectations, ADP says

Ambarella — Shares plunged more than 20% on softer-than-expected forward guidance. Ambarella topped expectations for the second quarter on the top and bottom line but said it anticipates $50 million in third-quarter revenue, missing analysts' estimate of $67.6 million, according to Refinitiv.

PVH — The Calvin Klein parent advanced 2.6% after a strong earnings report. PVH reported $1.98 in earnings per share, excluding items, on $2.21 billion in revenue, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast $1.76 per share and revenue at $2.19 billion. The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance and raised its outlook for earnings per share for the year.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Yun Li and Sarah Min contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us