Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, Walgreens, Applied Materials and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Delta Air Lines (DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.

Walgreens (WBA) – Walgreens rallied 6.8% in the premarket after the drugstore operator reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. The company also raised its long-term sales targets.

Applied Materials (AMAT) – Applied Materials lowered its current-quarter revenue outlook, with the chip manufacturing equipment maker saying it would be negatively impacted by new U.S. regulations restricting exports to China. Applied Materials lost 2% in premarket action.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) – Victoria's Secret gained 3.1% in premarket trading after the lingerie maker said current quarter sales and profit would come in at the high end of prior forecasts. The upbeat forecast comes ahead of a meeting with analysts and investors scheduled for Thursday.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) – Digital World Acquisition surged 11.2% in the premarket after Google approved Truth Social – the social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump – for inclusion in its app store. Digital World is the special purpose acquisition company that plans to merge with Truth Social and take it public, though shareholders have yet to approve the merger.

Dish Network (DISH) – Dish gained 1% in premarket action after blank-check firm CONX Corp. said it was in talks to buy Dish's retail wireless unit Boost Mobile. CONX is backed by Dish Network chairman Charles Ergen.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – Taiwan Semi rose 2.3% in the premarket after the chip maker reported an 80% jump in quarterly profit and on reports that the U.S. granted Taiwan Semi a one-year license to continue ordering U.S. equipment for use in China.

Kohl's (KSS) – Kohl's gained 2.2% in premarket trading following a Wall Street Journal report that activist investor Macellum Advisors is warning the retailer that another proxy battle could be ahead. Macellum is said to be calling for the replacement of at least three directors after talks to sell the retailer earlier this year collapsed.