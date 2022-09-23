Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: FedEx, Costco, Boeing and More

By Peter Schacknow,CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

FedEx (FDX) – FedEx remains on watch this morning after announcing a 6.9% increase in shipping rates and plans to cut another $4 billion in annual costs. FedEx fell 3.2% in the premarket.

Costco (COST) – Costco lost 3.3% in the premarket despite reporting better-than-expected profit and sales for its latest quarter. The company reported operating margins that were slightly below consensus. Costco said it has no immediate plans to raise membership prices, but said it would happen at some point.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Boeing (BA) – Boeing will pay $200 million to settle SEC charges that it made misleading claims about the safety risks of its 737 MAX jet after two of the planes were involved in fatal crashes. Former CEO Dennis Muilenburg will pay $1 million as part of the settlement, with both parties neither admitting nor denying wrongdoing. Boeing lost 1.8% in the premarket.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) – Raytheon won a $985 million Pentagon contract to develop hypersonic attack cruise missile prototypes, beating out rivals Boeing and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

CalAmp (CAMP) – The "internet of things" software company's stock rallied 3.5% in premarket action after it reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss with revenue that topped analyst forecasts. CalAmp saw record software and subscription services revenue during the quarter.

Money Report

Business 6 mins ago

Moderna Asks FDA to Authorize Omicron Covid Boosters for Children as Young as 6 Years Old

Business 12 mins ago

Ford's Supply-Chain Problems Include Blue Oval Badges for F-Series Pickups

Ally Financial (ALLY) – The financial services company's stock fell 2.7% in the premarket after Wells Fargo downgraded it to "equal weight" from "overweight". Wells said Ally will feel pressure from Fed rate hikes and an accelerating decline in used vehicle prices, which impacts yields from leases.

Qualcomm (QCOM) – Qualcomm said its future automotive business pipeline increased to $30 billion in orders, up by more than $10 billion since July. The increase came primarily from orders for its Snapdragon Digital Chassis computer chip. Qualcomm, however, fell 2% in premarket action.

fuboTV (FUBO) – The sports-focused streaming service was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral" at Wedbush, which sees the stock at a compelling entry point. Wedbush expressed confidence that fuboTV can successfully raise capital and cut its cash burn rate. The stock gained 2% in the premarket.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us