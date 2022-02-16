Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Generac, Shopify, La-Z-Boy and Others

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Generac (GNRC) – The maker of generators and power equipment saw its stock rise 2.6% in the premarket after beating top and bottom-line estimates for the fourth quarter. Generac earned an adjusted $2.51 per share, 11 cents above estimates, as both commercial and residential sales increased more than 40%.

Shopify (SHOP) – Shopify fell 4% in premarket action despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. The e-commerce platform operator said revenue growth for 2022 would be slower than the 57% it achieved in 2021.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) – The food maker's stock was up 1.3% in the premarket after reporting its adjusted quarterly profit of 79 cents per share beat estimates by 16 cents. Revenue was also above Wall Street forecasts.

La-Z-Boy (LZB) – La-Z-Boy tumbled 12.5% in premarket trading after the furniture company reported a quarterly profit of 65 cents per share, well below the 89-cent consensus estimate. The company best known for its signature recliners noted multiple production issues related to Covid-19, leaving it unable to fully satisfy demand.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Wynn Resorts reported a quarterly loss of $1.37 per share, wider than the $1.25 per share loss expected by Wall Street analysts, although the casino operator's revenue beat estimates. A nearly 28% drop in Wynn's Macau revenue weighed on overall results. Wynn fell 2.3% in the premarket.

Trade Desk (TTD) – The stock surged 10.5% in the premarket after the programmatic ad company reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share, 14 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts.

Hilton (HLT) – The hotel operator missed estimates by 2 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share. Revenue was slightly above estimates as it more than doubled from a year earlier amid a travel recovery.

ViacomCBS (VIAC) – ViacomCBS announced it will change its corporate name to Paramount Global, effective Thursday, in an effort to emphasize its Paramount+ streaming service and to take advantage of Paramount's brand recognition. Separately, the media company reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 26 cents per share, missing the 43-cent consensus estimate. Shares slumped 11.3% in premarket trading.

Airbnb (ABNB) – Airbnb reported record revenue for 2021, better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, and issued an upbeat current-quarter forecast. The home rental company benefited from consumer preferences shifting away from hotels during the pandemic and said current-quarter bookings are likely to exceed pre-pandemic levels for the first time. Airbnb shares rallied 3.5% in the premarket.

Roblox (RBLX) – Roblox stock plummeted 15.2% in premarket action after reporting a loss of 25 cents per share for its latest quarter, nearly double the 13-cent loss analysts had anticipated. The social gaming platform operator also saw lower-than-expected revenue amid flat daily active user metrics and engaged gaming hours that fell short of forecasts.

Cedar Fair (FUN) – Cedar Fair rejected a takeover bid from rival theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS), according to a statement by SeaWorld which confirmed earlier reports of an offer but did not acknowledge the reported $3.4 billion price. Separately, Cedar Fair reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue with record in-park spending by visitors. Cedar Fair stock slid 12.3% in the premarket, while SeaWorld fell 4.2%.

