Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Lululemon, Broadcom, Starbucks and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Lululemon (LULU) - Lululemon rallied 9.5% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results and issuing an upbeat outlook. The athletic apparel and leisurewear maker said it continues to see strong sales momentum.

Broadcom (AVGO) – Broadcom rose 2% in premarket trading after quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded analyst forecasts. The chip maker also issued a stronger-than-expected revenue forecast for the current quarter. CEO Hock Tan said Broadcom expected strong demand across all its end markets to continue this quarter.

Starbucks (SBUX) – Starbucks named Laxman Narasimhan as its new chief executive officer. Narasimhan was most recently CEO of Lysol and Enfamil maker Reckitt Benckiser, and has served in executive positions at PepsiCo. Narasimhan will join Starbucks on October 1 as incoming CEO and take over for interim CEO Howard Schultz in April 2023.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – The housewares retailer's stock slid 5.5% in premarket trading, setting it up for a possible fourth straight negative session. Bed Bath & Beyond – popular among "meme stock" traders – unveiled a number of steps on Wednesday designed to shore up its finances.

PagerDuty (PD) – PagerDuty shares jumped 5.8% in premarket action following a better-than-expected quarterly report and strong guidance. The operations management software company saw a 7.1% increase in total paid customers compared with a year earlier and a 37.5% surge in the number of customers providing annual recurring revenue exceeding $100,000.

Shell (SHEL) – Shell CEO Ben van Beurden is preparing to step down next year, after nearly a decade in that job, according to two company sources who spoke to Reuters. The sources say the energy producer has identified four candidates to succeed van Beurden. Shell gained 1.4% in off-hours trading.

Beyond Meat (BYND) – Investment firm Baillie Gifford reported a 6.61% stake in the maker of plant-based meat alternatives as of August 31, compared with a 13.38% stake on December 31, 2021. Beyond Meat rose 1% in the premarket.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) – The space rocket company's stock added 2.9% in premarket action after successfully test firing a reused Rutherford first stage engine for the first time. The Rutherford engine is a liquid propellant rocket engine designed and manufactured by Rocket Lab.