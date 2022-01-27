Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: McDonald's, Blackstone, Netflix and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Comcast (CMCSA) – The NBCUniversal and CNBC parent earned an adjusted 77 cents per share for the fourth quarter, 4 cents above estimates, with revenue also above analyst forecasts. Comcast also announced an 8% dividend hike and increased its share buyback program to $10 billion. Comcast rose 1.1% in premarket trading.

McDonald's (MCD) – McDonald's fell 2% in the premarket after missing top and bottom-line estimates for the fourth quarter. The restaurant operator fell 11 cents shy of consensus with adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share, hurt by higher expenses.

Blackstone (BX) – The private equity firm's stock jumped 4% in premarket trading after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit. Blackstone reported distributable earnings per share of $1.71, compared with a consensus estimate of $1.37, thanks to strong investment performance and record cash inflows.

Netflix (NFLX) – Investor William Ackman's Pershing Square bought 3.1 million shares of the video streaming service, saying a recent sell-off in Netflix shares presented an attractive buying opportunity. Netflix gained 4.5% in the premarket.

Tractor Supply (TSCO) – The home improvement and farm supplies retailer reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter, raised its quarterly dividend by 77%, and increased its stock buyback program by $2 billion. The stock rallied 3.8% in the premarket.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $2.54 per share, 18 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Tesla said it would not introduce any new models this year – including its Cybertruck – as it prioritizes deliveries in the wake of ongoing supply chain issues. Tesla fell 1.2% in premarket action.

Intel (INTC) – Intel beat estimates by 18 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue above analyst estimates. Overall profit was down from a year earlier, as the chipmaker ramped up spending on new production facilities and products, and the stock fell 3.3% in premarket trading.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) – Levi Strauss surged 8.3% in the premarket after the apparel company issued an upbeat annual forecast amid strong demand for its jeans and jackets. Levi Strauss beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter, earning an adjusted 41 cents per share, one cent above estimates.

LendingClub (LC) – LendingClub shares plunged 15.6% in the premarket despite beating top and bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter, as it issued a weaker-than-expected full-year forecast.

Lam Research (LRCX) – Lam Research beat estimates by 2 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $8.53 per share. However, the chipmaker's revenue missed estimates and it issued a weaker-than-expected quarterly forecast amid continuing supply chain issues. Lam shares declined 5.3% in premarket trading.

Seagate Technology (STX) – Seagate Technology jumped 8% in premarket action after the disk drive maker issued an upbeat forecast and raised its long-term profit margin target.