Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Newmont, Squarespace, Philips and More

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC

Jonathan Alpeyrie | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Newmont (NEM) – The mining company's stock slid 3.3% in premarket trading after it reported lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Profit was down nearly 41% from a year ago, hurt by a drop in gold prices.

Squarespace (SQSP) – The e-commerce platform provider tumbled 14.4% in the premarket after its full-year revenue guidance fell short of Street forecasts. Squarespace reported better-than-expected results for its latest quarter but said revenue is taking a hit from currency headwinds.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Philips (PHG) – Philips tumbled 10.4% in premarket trading after the Dutch medical equipment maker's quarterly earnings fell short of analyst forecasts. Philips was affected by lockdowns in China and supply chain issues.

Public Storage (PSA) – Public Storage added 1.5% premarket action after the operator of self-storage facilities declared a special dividend of $13.15 per share. The distribution is related to the sale of PS Business Parks to affiliates of Blackstone (BX) for $7.6 billion. Public Storage had been the largest shareholder in PS Business Parks, whose sale transaction closed last week.

JD.com (JD) – Morgan Stanley calls the Chinese e-commerce company a "catalyst driven idea", helping its stock rise 2% in premarket trading. The firm thinks the catalyst could be better than expected revenue growth guidance when JD.com next reports earnings in August.

Money Report

Business 22 mins ago

Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Disqualified From Investigating Trump ‘Fake Elector' in Criminal Probe

Business 36 mins ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham Introduces Legislation to Raise Mandatory Pilot Retirement Age to 67

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla rose 1.3% in premarket action following its latest 10-Q filing, which included an update on the value of its bitcoin holdings. Tesla said it took a $170 million impairment charge related to the carrying value of its bitcoin holdings during the first six months of 2022, but saw a $64 million gain from bitcoin sales during that period.

Ryanair (RYAAY) – Ryanair jumped 5.7% in the premarket after the airline reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Ryanair cautioned that a return to pre-Covid levels of profitability this year was not certain.

Farfetch (FTCH) – Farfetch shares gained 2.5% in premarket trading following reports that the online luxury fashion seller was close to a deal with Switzerland's Richemont that would see it absorb Richemont-owned fashion retailer YNAP.

Uber Technologies (UBER) – The ride-hailing company admitted to not reporting a 2016 data breach that impacted 57 million drivers and passengers as part of a settlement agreement to avoid criminal prosecution. Uber added 1% in premarket trading.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us