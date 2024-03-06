Supreme Court will hear Trump presidential immunity argument April 25

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on April 25 on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal charges in his federal election interference case.

Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith is prosecuting the case alleging Trump illegally conspired to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.

Trump claims that an ex-president cannot face criminal charges for official acts performed while in office.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on April 25 on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal charges in his federal election interference case.

The criminal case being prosecuted by special counsel Jack Smith is on pause while the high court considers Trump's claim that an ex-president cannot face charges for official acts performed while in office.

It could take months for the justices to issue an opinion. If they rule that the election case can go forward, Trump could be on trial shortly before the November presidential election.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Two lower courts have already rejected Trump's presidential immunity argument. Smith had urged the Supreme Court not to further delay the election case by weighing in on the immunity claim.

Smith alleges Trump illegally conspired to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory in a variety of ways, culminating in an effort to stop Congress from counting legitimate electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO: