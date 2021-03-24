Suze Orman Has Never Had a Joint Bank Account With Her Partner of 20 Years. Here's How She Says Couples Should Split Their Finances

Couples share a lot with their partners.

But they should not share bank accounts, according to Suze Orman, host of the "Women & Money" podcast.

Having joint bank accounts can lead to power imbalances and a loss of autonomy, Orman said.

The bestselling author and her partner, K.T., short for Kathy Travis, have been together for around 20 years, and have never opened a joint bank account.

Orman recommends using a simple equation to determine how much money each person will contribute to household expenses. Check out this video learn how to split finances in a way that will be fair to both partners.

