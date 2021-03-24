Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Suze Orman Has Never Had a Joint Bank Account With Her Partner of 20 Years. Here's How She Says Couples Should Split Their Finances

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Couples share a lot with their partners.

But they should not share bank accounts, according to Suze Orman, host of the "Women & Money" podcast.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Having joint bank accounts can lead to power imbalances and a loss of autonomy, Orman said.

Money Report

Facebook 8 mins ago

Stock Futures Tick Higher as Pressure on Tech Stocks Pauses

coronavirus 30 mins ago

Former Operation Warp Speed Chief Moncef Slaoui Apologizes After Sexual Harassment Claim

The bestselling author and her partner, K.T., short for Kathy Travis, have been together for around 20 years, and have never opened a joint bank account.

Orman recommends using a simple equation to determine how much money each person will contribute to household expenses. Check out this video learn how to split finances in a way that will be fair to both partners.

More from Invest in You:
How 3 millennials started a hard seltzer brand while working full-time jobs
These trucking companies are offering full benefits and $50,000 pay to attract new talent
How much you need to invest each month to save $2 million by the time you turn 40

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financesavingsMarriages and Divorces
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us