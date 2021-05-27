Swiss Bank Julius Baer to Pay $80 Million in Deferred Prosecution Deal for FIFA Soccer Corruption Case

Large Swiss bank Julius Baer received a deferred prosecution agreement from federal prosecutors on money laundering charges related to corruption involving international soccer governing body FIFA.

Large Swiss bank Julius Baer on Thursday received a deferred prosecution agreement from federal prosecutors and agreed to pay a criminal fine and forfeiture of about $80 million for money laundering conspiracy charges related to corruption involving international soccer governing body FIFA.

The deal was announced in Brooklyn, New York, federal court during an arraignment hearing for the bank, which was formally charged with money laundering conspiracy.

A bank official, appearing during the virtual proceeding, pleaded not guilty to the case, and told a judge it was agreeing to the deferred prosecution deal.

The terms of that deal include the admission by the bank that the criminal allegations against it are true and accurate, and that they can be used against Julius Baer in other proceedings.

Julius Baer is Switzerland's third-largest bank. According to a Reuters report last November, the bank had been cooperating with the DOJ's probe of alleged money laundering and corruption involving FIFA officials and affiliates.

That same month, former Julius Baer banker Jorge Arzuaga was sentenced to three years of supervised release in his own criminal case, where he had pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

Arzuaga admitted helping an Argentine sports marketing executive pay bribes to the president of Argentina's soccer federation, who also was a vice president at FIFA, Reuters reported.

In March, Swiss regulators announced they would lift an acquisition ban they had imposed on Julius Baer related to the bank's failures to prevent money laundering by its clients.