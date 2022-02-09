Tesla Recalls Over 26,600 Cars Over Windshield Defroster Software Error

Tesla is recalling 26,681 vehicles over defective windshield defroster software.

A software error causing poor defroster performance may decrease visibility and increase risk of crash, according to an NHTSA report.

The recall impacts some 2021-22 Model 3, Model S, Model X and 2020-22 Model Y vehicles, which will receive a software update to fix the issue.

Tesla is recalling 26,681 vehicles over defective windshield defroster software that may reduce visibility, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall applies to some 2021-22 Model 3, Model S, Model X and 2020-22 Model Y vehicles. A software error can cause "a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator," causing reduced visibility and decreased defroster performance.

The issue could increase the risk of crash and fails to comply with federal requirements, the NHTSA said.

Tesla is offering owners free over-the-air software updates in response to the recall. Notification letters will be sent to owners on April 1.

The company last week recalled over 800,000 vehicles for a seat belt chime issue. In December, it recalled 475,000 cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues.