Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Tesla Recalls Over 26,600 Cars Over Windshield Defroster Software Error

By Sarah Alessandrini, CNBC

Courtesy: Tesla
  • Tesla is recalling 26,681 vehicles over defective windshield defroster software.
  • A software error causing poor defroster performance may decrease visibility and increase risk of crash, according to an NHTSA report.
  • The recall impacts some 2021-22 Model 3, Model S, Model X and 2020-22 Model Y vehicles, which will receive a software update to fix the issue.

Tesla is recalling 26,681 vehicles over defective windshield defroster software that may reduce visibility, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall applies to some 2021-22 Model 3, Model S, Model X and 2020-22 Model Y vehicles. A software error can cause "a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator," causing reduced visibility and decreased defroster performance.

The issue could increase the risk of crash and fails to comply with federal requirements, the NHTSA said.

Tesla is offering owners free over-the-air software updates in response to the recall. Notification letters will be sent to owners on April 1.

The company last week recalled over 800,000 vehicles for a seat belt chime issue. In December, it recalled 475,000 cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Businessbusiness newsTechnologyAutosTesla Inc.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us