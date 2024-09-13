Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tesla Semi fire in California took 50,000 gallons of water to extinguish

By Lora Kolodny,CNBC

Tesla Semi
Courtesy: Tesla
  • The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of a Tesla Semi crash and fire that closed an artery of California's Interstate 80 last month for 15 hours.
  • In a preliminary report, the NTSB said it took CAL-Fire 50,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk first unveiled the fully electric Semi trucks at an event in November 2017, but the company is still in pilot production.

A single-vehicle collision last month involving a Tesla Semi electric truck took 50,000 gallons of water to extinguish and required aircraft to dump fire retardant overhead, according to a preliminary report on Friday from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash, which occurred on California's Interstate 80 west of Lake Tahoe, is being investigated by the NTSB. CAL-Fire's efforts put out the flames cooled the vehicle's massive battery to keep it from reigniting and prevented the fire from spreading beyond the crash site, the NTSB said.

The Tesla truck, driven by an employee, was headed to the company's battery factory in Sparks, Nevada, from a warehouse in Livermore, California, the report said. The incident closed down part of the I-80 for 15 hours.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk first showed off the Semi truck design at an event in November 2017, promising it would come to market in 2020. The company still hasn't started producing the trucks in high volume, but it's building out production lines at its Nevada facility.

"Preparation of Semi factory continues and is on track to begin production by end of 2025," Tesla said in its second-quarter earnings report in July.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

IRS: This ‘rule of thumb' shows who needs to make a third-quarter estimated tax payment by Sept. 16

news 1 hour ago

U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to put regulations on sports betting operators

The NTSB report confirmed that Tesla's driver assistance systems, which are marketed as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (Supervised) in the U.S., were not "operational" at the time of the Semi collision and fire.

Tesla didn't respond to a request for comment.

WATCH: The Tesla Semi is here

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us