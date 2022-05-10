The 10 Most In-Demand Entry-Level Remote Jobs to Land Right Now—and Where to Find Them

Even as more companies call people back to the office, the remote job market is heating up – search the word "remote" on a number of job search engines and thousands of results across industries and experience levels will flood the screen.

In fact, recent research from Ladders, a career site for jobs that pay $100,000 or more, projects that 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022.

Remote jobs can provide a "tremendous advantage" for recent graduates, career changers or professionals with less work experience looking to grow their careers, Toni Frana, a career services manager at FlexJobs, tells CNBC Make It.

"These positions build foundational skills that can pave the way for a successful, long-term career path," she explains. "Remote employees often gain transferable skills like effective communication, leadership, time management, organization, and a deep understanding of different technologies, simply by working from home."

To help job-seekers find new opportunities, FlexJobs identified the top 10 entry-level remote jobs companies are hiring for, based on which titles companies have recruited, or posted openings for, most frequently between January and April on the site. All of the positions listed have either been labeled as "entry level" by employers in a job posting or require less than two years of experience.

Here are the 10 most in-demand entry-level remote jobs of 2022 (so far), according to FlexJobs:

1. Customer service representative

2. Staff accountant

3. Administrative assistant

4. Recruiting coordinator

5. Account executive

6. Call center representative

7. Billing specialist

8. Executive assistant

9. Accounts payable specialist

10. Marketing coordinator

FlexJobs also called out the top 15 companies hiring the highest number of remote, entry-level positions on their platform so far this year, a list that includes Robert Half International, CVS Health, Progressive, Randstad and eXp Realty, among other organizations.

Many tech companies introduced work-from-anywhere models even before the pandemic – but other industries are now adopting flexible policies to attract and retain talent in a tight labor market. FlexJobs reports that the customer service; accounting and finance; administrative; medical and health fields had the highest number of remote entry-level job openings on their site between January and April.

Evan Hock, the co-founder and president of MakeMyMove.com, an online directory of cities that will pay remote workers to relocate there, recently told CNBC Make It that we should expect to see more people transition from in-person and hybrid jobs to remote in the coming months.

As Hock noted: "A lot of people were exposed to a new freedom and flexibility with remote work during the pandemic, and they're not willing to give it up."

