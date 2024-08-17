The 10 most popular summer travel destinations in the U.S.—from Myrtle Beach to Panama City

The end of summer is just around the corner, but there is still time to get a vacation in if you haven't already.

HomeToGo's 2024 list of the most in-demand summer destinations for American travelers includes locations like Hilton Head Island, Myrtle Beach and Panama City.

The ranking was determined based on searches carried out on HomeToGo.com from January 1, 2024, to April 30, 2024, with a check-in date between June 20, 2024, and September 22, 2024. Only destinations with a median price per night of under $200 were considered.

Beach retreats are the top priority for the majority of U.S. travelers with 70% of Americans planning to visit coastal locations this summer, the report found.

The most in-demand U.S. travel destination for summer 2024: Destin, Florida

Destin, Florida topped the list of the most in-demand summer destinations.

It saw a 29.86% rise in search year-over-year.

Located on Florida's Emerald Coast, Destin is famous for its emerald green water and white beaches. It is also recognized as the "World's Luckiest Fishing Village" because of its wide variety of fish species in the area and its direct access to the Gulf of Mexico.

More than 5 million visitors travel to Destin's home county, Okaloosa County every year. In 2021, the county hit 7.5 million visitors, increasing tourist spending by 30 percent from 2020, according to the area's Tourism Development Council.

The 10 most in-demand U.S. travel destinations for summer 2024

Destin, Fla. Myrtle Beach, S.C. Gulf Shores, Ala. Hilton Head Island, S.C. Panama City Beach, Fla. Gatlinburg, Tenn. Orange Beach, Ala. Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Virginia Beach, Va. San Diego, Calif.

For the second year in a row Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is the No. 2 most popular summer destination.

It saw a 5.25% increase in search year-over-year.

Myrtle Beach is a major tourism center in South Carolina located along the 60-mile "Grand Strand" of the Atlantic Coast. It averages over 19 million visitors a year, according to Visit Myrtle Beach.

The famous beach town offers visitors miles upon miles of beaches, over 80 golf courses and two state parks featuring hiking and biking trails.

Visitors don't have to look far to find live music and cultural events along the iconic oceanfront boardwalk, according to U.S. News and World Report.

