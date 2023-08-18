Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

The 10 U.S. cities where a $100,000 salary goes the furthest

By Isabel Engel,CNBC

Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

Signing a contract for a six-figure contract used to allow Americans to feel as though they had made it. But now, $100,000 salary only goes so far — and its worth varies from city to city. 

Across major U.S. cities, $100,000 can be worth as much as $86,444 and as little as $35,791, a recent SmartAsset study finds. The study compares the value of $100,000 across 76 major U.S. cities, accounting for cities' income taxes and cost of living. 

Cities in the South, from Tennessee to Texas, dominated the top 10 cities where $100,000 goes the furthest. In Memphis, Tennessee, Americans can expect a $100,000 salary to offer a take-home value of $86,444.

On the other hand, in cities like San Francisco and New York, $100,000 does not go nearly as far. In SF, a $100,000 salary is worth only $36,445; in the Big Apple, it's worth just $35,791. 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

As inflation continues to affect consumers, here are the 10 U.S. cities where a $100,000 salary goes the furthest: 

  1. Memphis, Tennessee: $86,444
  2. El Paso, Texas: $84,966
  3. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: $84,948
  4. Corpus Christi, Texas: $83,443
  5. Lubbock, Texas: $83,350 
  6. Houston, Texas: $81,350 
  7. San Antonio, Texas: $80,124 
  8. Fort Worth, Texas: $80,124 
  9. Arlington, Texas: $80,124 
  10. St. Louis, Missouri: $79,921 

To determine how much $100,000 is worth in the 76 largest U.S. cities, SmartAsset used its paycheck calculator to calculate take-home pay after taking into account local, state and federal taxes.

Money Report

news 23 mins ago

Top Republican China hawk says White House investment restrictions fall short

news 28 mins ago

Elon Musk says X users will lose ability to block unwanted followers, eliminating key safety feature

That amount was then adjusted to reflect the cost of living — including housing, groceries, utilities and other goods and services — in each U.S. city, using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research. 

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us