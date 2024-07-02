The 10 U.S. colleges that offer the best financial aid—none are public schools

Getting accepted at your dream college can be an incredibly exciting moment. But opening your financial aid package can determine whether that dream becomes a reality.

Nearly 90% of first-time, full-time undergraduate students at 4-year colleges received some type of financial aid for the 2020-21 school year, according to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Students at private non-profit colleges were more likely to receive aid than public school students, NCES reports. What's more, the average grant amounts were higher for students at private schools than those at public schools, regardless of the source.

This could be due to the fact that private schools cost more in general, and therefore students who need financial aid need more than if they were attending public schools. But private schools also tend to dole out more generous financial aid packages.

Nationally, the average grant amount of $25,400 from private schools is exceptionally larger than the $6,600 average grant award among public school students, according to NCES.

Students at private schools seem to be satisfied with their financial aid packages. All 10 of the colleges with the best financial aid are private schools, according to the Princeton Review's student survey.

The publication selects hundreds of colleges to feature in its annual Best Colleges book. The schools with the best financial aid are determined by student surveys Princeton Review conducted at the 389 colleges included in the 2024 edition.

Financial aid generally includes grants and scholarships you don't need to repay as well as loans that you will need to pay back. Students and their families often pay for college using a combination of sources, including financial aid from federal and state governments as well as the institution they're attending.

These are the 10 schools where students are most satisfied with their financial aid packages. Note that listed tuition prices are according to the most recent data available on each institution's websites. The average net prices, percent of students receiving aid and average amounts are according to 2021-22 NCES data, the latest available.

1. Washington University in St. Louis—St. Louis

2024-25 tuition: $64,500

$64,500 Average net price: $23,432

$23,432 Percent of first-year students receiving any aid: 50%

50% Average institutional grants and scholarships: $55,559

2. Thomas Aquinas College—Santa Paula, California

2024-25 tuition: $30,200

$30,200 Average net price: $24,217

$24,217 Percent of first-year students receiving any aid: 73%

73% Average institutional grants and scholarships: $12,366

3. Skidmore College—Saratoga Springs, New York

2024-25 tuition: $67,140

$67,140 Average net price: $33,389

$33,389 Percent of first-year students receiving any aid: 65%

65% Average institutional grants and scholarships: $43,558

4. College of the Atlantic—Bar Harbor, Maine

2024-25 tuition: $47,448

$47,448 Average net price: $22,316

$22,316 Percent of first-year students receiving any aid: 97%

97% Average institutional grants and scholarships: $31,093

5. Wabash College—Crawfordsville, Indiana

2024-25 tuition: $49,800

$49,800 Average net price: $22,976

$22,976 Percent of first-year students receiving any aid: 100%

100% Average institutional grants and scholarships: $34,885

6. Emory University—Atlanta

2024-25 tuition: $63,400

$63,400 Average net price: $26,680

$26,680 Percent of first-year students receiving any aid: 56%

56% Average institutional grants and scholarships: $46,482

7. St. Olaf College—Northfield, Minnesota

2024-25 tuition: $59,760

$59,760 Average net price: $26,171

$26,171 Percent of first-year students receiving any aid: 99%

99% Average institutional grants and scholarships: $37,940

8. Reed College—Portland, Oregon

2024-25 tuition: $69,040

$69,040 Average net price: $33,106

$33,106 Percent of first-year students receiving any aid: 64%

64% Average institutional grants and scholarships: $46,794

9. Williams College—Williamstown, Massachusetts

2024-25 tuition: $68,240

$68,240 Average net price: $20,965

$20,965 Percent of first-year students receiving any aid: 55%

55% Average institutional grants and scholarships: $55,371

10. Gettysburg College—Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

2024-25 tuition: $66,640

$66,640 Average net price: $33,882

$33,882 Percent of first-year students receiving any aid: 97%

97% Average institutional grants and scholarships: $41,092

